This Tata Group stock hits 52-week low on Q3 earnings, check details 

Tejas Networks shares tumbled 12% to a fresh 52 week low in early trade today after the Tata Group firm reported its Q3 earnings. The domestic telecom gear maker reported a consolidated loss of Rs 196.55 crore for the second straight quarter in the October-December period against a profit of Rs 165.67 crore a year ago.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meanwhile, revenue too crashed by about 88 per cent to Rs 306.79 crore in Q3 from about Rs 2,642 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Tejas Networks share fell 12.52 per cent to Rs 354.50 today against the previous close of Rs 416.70 on BSE. It was the top loser on BSE today. Tejas Networks stock opened lower at Rs 416.70 today. The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 6598 crore.

Total 8.90 lakh Tejas shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 33.78 crore.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1150 on January 20 and a 52-week low of Rs 364.50 on January 12, 2026.

The company incurred loss due to lower sales, including deferment of purchase order from state-owned BSNL. The Tata firm has been a key vendor for state-owned BSNL's 4G network as part of the CDOT-TCS consortium and claims to be the biggest supplier of network routers.During the quarter, its purchase order worth Rs 1,526 crore from BSNL for 18,000 sites was delayed.