Multibagger stock: Shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd are in a short term uptrend. The Tata Group stock has gained 11% in a week, signalling recovery after long-term losses. Despite recent gains, Tata Elxsi shares are down 46% from their record high of Rs 10,760 reached on August 17, 2022. The Tata Group stock has lost 11% in a year and fallen 32% in two years.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Coming to debt, Tata Elxsi recorded a low debt of Rs 192 crore (debt to equity ratio of 0.08) at the end of March 2025, falling from Rs 224 crore over a year. The company held Rs 1,590 crore in cash at the end of March 2025, amounting to a net cash of Rs 1,400 crore.

In the current session, Tata Elxsi shares slipped 1.37% to Rs 5771.40 against the previous close of Rs 5851.55. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 35,944 crore. Total 0.26 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.45 crore. The multibagger stock has gained 182% in five years and risen 462% in ten years.

Amid the ongoing recovery, can the Tata Group stock extend gains? Here's what analysts said.

Advertisement

Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, "Tata Elxsi has delivered a decisive breakout from its descending trendline after a prolonged consolidation phase, marked by a strong bullish candle accompanied by a clear pickup in volumes. The stock has moved above its 200-day SMA after a long gap, signalling an improvement in the broader trend. The breakout has also helped the stock reclaim the Rs 5,600–Rs 5,650 zone, which had earlier acted as a strong resistance. The Rs 5,600 zone now acts as immediate support. A sustained move above Rs 5,900 could open the path toward Rs 6,200–Rs 6,400 over the coming weeks."



Kkunal V. Parar, Vice-President of Technical Research and Algo, Choice Broking said, "On the daily chart, the stock is trading above its 100-day moving average, indicating a positive short-term trend. It has also crossed its previous high near 5510, suggesting further upside potential.

Additionally, a breakout above the upper band of a descending triangle formation signals bullish momentum. Based on this technical setup, the stock appears poised for an upward move toward the Rs 6430–6770 range, while strong support is seen around the 5380 level."

Advertisement

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Tata Elxsi is showing signs of stabilisation after a prolonged corrective phase. The stock has managed to reclaim and sustain above the Rs 5,700 zone. Recent price action suggests improving demand at lower levels, supporting a buy-on-dips approach. As long as the stock holds above Rs 5,700 mark, the outlook remains positive, with an immediate upside target of Rs 6,000, followed by Rs 6,250 on a sustained breakout. Dips towards the 5,700–5,600 region are likely to attract buying interest."

On Wednesday, JPMorgan raised the rating to "neutral" on Tata Elxsi from the previous "underweight" stance. The multibagger stock also got a price target raise to Rs 4,800 from the earlier Rs 4,000 apiece.

Tata Elxsi is a subsidiary of Tata Sons, holding company of the Tata Group. It provides design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation. The company aims to help customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and the application of digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), cloud, mobility, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.