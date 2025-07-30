Tilaknagar Industries shares in focus on fundraising for Imperial Blue acquisition

Shares of Tilaknagar Industries are in focus today after the firm said it would raise Rs 2,296.62 crore via preferential issue of equity shares and warrants at Rs 382 each. These funds will be used for acquiring the Imperial Blue brand and for general corporate purposes. The Equity component includes 1.43 crore shares raising Rs 549.31 Cr, while 4.57 Cr warrants will fetch Rs 1,746.31 Cr.

Investors include Smallcap World Fund, Bandhan Fund, Abakkus, QRG, Param Capital, and Ramesh Damani.

The premium pricing and marquee participation indicate strong investor confidence and likely financial strengthening.

On Tuesday, Tilaknagar Industries shares ended 0.27% higher at Rs 510.45 against the previous close of Rs 509.10 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9,893.22 crore

The board of the firm also approved expansion project of wholly owned subsidiary Prag Distillery (P) Ltd. The company will also provide financial assistance of approximately Rs 34 cr to Prag for the project. The move aligns with Tilaknagar's growth and capacity enhancement plans in the Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) segment.

The homegrown liquor company on July 23 announced the acquisition of Imperial Blue Brands from Pernod Ricard India Pvt. Ltd for an enterprise value of Rs 4,150 crore

Tilak Nagar Industries is engaged in primarily involved in manufacturing and sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The Group has a strong and diverse portfolio of brands in various liquor categories including brandy, vodka, gin, and rum.