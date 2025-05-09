Titan Company shares in focus today on Q4 earnings, dividend 

Shares of Titan Company are in focus today after the leading jewellery retailer and watchmaker reported a 10.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit. Net profit climbed to Rs 870 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 against Rs 786 crore in Q4FY24.

Revenue from operations surged 19.7% YoY to Rs 13,477 crore against Rs 11,257 crore.

The company declared dividend of Rs 11 per share.

In the previous session, Titan shares ended 0.69% higher at Rs 3363.45 on BSE. Titan Company stock opened higher at Rs 3349 against the previous close of Rs 3340 on BSE. The stock, which forms part of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio has gained 3% in a year and gained 3.36 percent in 2025.

In April, the jewellery and luxury goods major reported a 25% year-on-year growth in Q4 key business segments. Growth came at 21% for the last fiscal. The company’s consolidated retail network added 72 net stores during the quarter, taking the total count to 3,312 stores.

The jewellery business, which includes renowned brands like Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya, experienced a remarkable 25% increase in total income, reaching Rs 11,232 crores in the March quarter. The domestic India segment alone saw a growth of 23%, totaling Rs 10,845 crores, fueled by a 30% surge in sales of gold jewellery and coins combined, along with a 12% rise in studded jewellery, as reported by Titan.

Interestingly, even with a significant rise in gold prices, both the studded and gold coin segments attracted more buyers. Solitaires also enjoyed a solid rebound, benefiting from increased consumer interest, although primarily in lower carat weights. However, the high gold prices are still posing challenges to consumer sentiment in the short term, according to the company.

In the watches and wearables category, total income saw a robust 20% jump, reaching Rs 1,126 crores for the quarter. Premium brands such as Titan, Xylys, and Raga, along with international brands through the Helios channel, all recorded double-digit growth. The company noted that affordable fashion segments are experiencing a revival thanks to new product launches.Meanwhile, the eyecare segment reported a 16% increase in total income, hitting Rs 193 crores in the quarter, with sunglasses sales leading the way, soaring by 52% during the same timeframe.