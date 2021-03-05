Top losers today: Eight stocks fall up to 4.5%; IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Tata Motors, UPL, Hindalco and more

Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the second consecutive session today amid weak global cues. While Sensex fell 440 points to 50,405, Nifty lost 142 points to 14,938. On Nifty, 38 stocks fell against 12 ending higher today.

On Sensex, 21 stocks ended in the red. ONGC, Maruti and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex gainers rising up to 1.95%. On Thursday, Sensex plunged 598 points to end below the key 51,000-level and Nifty managed to hold 15,080 after suffering losses through the day.

Here's a look at top losers on Sensex and Nifty today.

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender was the top loser on both Sensex and Nifty today. On Sensex, the stock closed 4.79% lower at Rs 1039.75. On Nifty, the banking stock ended 4.48% lower at Rs 1043. The large cap stock has lost 6.19% in the last 2 days. The share stands higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages.

Wipro: Wipro was among the top Nifty losers today closing 3.83% lower at Rs 422 against previous close of Rs 438.80 on NSE. Wipro stock has fallen after 4 days of consecutive gain. The large cap stock touched an intraday low of Rs 417.2, down 4.93%. The share stands higher than 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors share closed 3.76% lower at Rs 326.45 on Nifty today. The stock has lost 6.71% in the last 2 days. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 319.8, down 5.72%. The share stands higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages.

UPL: The stock closed 3.60% lower at Rs 593.30 on Nifty against previous close of Rs 586 on Nifty. The stock has fallen after 2 days of consecutive gain. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 586.15, down 4.78%. UPL share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Hindalco: The stock closed 2.99% lower at Rs 339 on Nifty. The share has lost 6.69% in the last 2 days. The large cap stock touched an intraday low of Rs 333.05, down 4.76%. The share stands higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages.

Tata Steel: The Tata Group stocks was among the top Nifty losers shedding 2.99% to Rs 735.30 on NSE. The stock has lost 6.19% in last 2 days. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 727.1, falling 4.09%.

SBI: The banking stock was the among the top Sensex losers today ending 3.03% lower at Rs 383.80. The stock has lost 6.23% in the last 2 days. The large cap stock touched an intraday low of Rs 378.2, falling 4.45% on BSE. The share stands higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages.

PowerGrid: The share of power producer fell 2.13% to Rs 220.30 on Sensex. The stock has lost 3.08% in the last 2 days. It touched an intraday low of Rs 219.85, falling 2.33% on BSE. The large cap share stands higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages.