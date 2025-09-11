Top stocks in news: Dr Reddy's, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Mazagon Dock, RVNL, Biocon

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Wednesday as it extended its gains on the back of renewed hopes of trade truce between India and the US. BSE Sensex rallied 323.83 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 81,425.15, while Nifty50 jumped 104.50 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 24,973.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, September 11, 2025:

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Century Plyboards, Capri Global, Datamatics Global, Edelweiss Financial, TV Today Network, Golkunda Diamonds, Gulshan Polyols, Investment & Precision Castings, IRCON International, Lakshmi Engineering, Nirlon, Pondy Oxides, Somany Ceramics, Silicon Rental, Subros, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Valiant Communications shall trade ex-dividend today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Patanjali Foods shall trade ex-bonus, while shares of LKP Finance shares will trade ex-dates for rights issue today.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major has announced the completion of a definitive transaction with Johnson & Johnson to acquire the Stugeron brand (including local brands Stugeron Forte and Stugeron Plus, as well as related assets) across 18 markets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions, with India and Vietnam as key markets.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The ports player's step-down subsidiary, Mandhata Build Estate, has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Dependencia Logistics from Windson Projects LLP for Rs 37.77 crore, for development of the logistics business.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has disclosed that some data may have been affected in a cybersecurity incident. Relevant regulators have been informed.

Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company’s gross direct premium underwritten in August was Rs 2,063.22 crore. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company’s total premium for the month stood at Rs 1,484.88 crore.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Mazagon Dock has started negotiations with the Indian Navy for the Submarine Project P-75(I).

Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project worth Rs 169.5 crore from West Central Railway. The project involves design/modification, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 220/132kV/2X25 kV Scott-connected traction substations and switching posts with AT, including SCADA work, between BINA to RTA section.

Jupiter Wagons: The wagon maker's subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory, has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Ministry of Railways for the supply of 9,000 LHB axles for FIAT-IR bogies. The order value is Rs 113 crore.

Biocon: The pharmaceuticals player inaugurated its first US manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, through its wholly owned subsidiary Biocon Generics Inc (BGI).

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation: The specialty chemical player will invest Rs 4.78 crore for a 26 per cent equity stake in Murli Solar Energy for solar power captive consumption. It will also invest Rs 8.4 crore in Sunsure Solarpark Fifty One for wind power captive consumption.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The pharma player has entered into a share subscription and shareholders’ sgreement (SSSA) to acquire 26 per cent equity in Torrent Urja 27 for setting up a captive hybrid (solar + wind) power project in Gujarat, aiming to increase the share of renewable energy in its operations.

GMR Airports: The company has started duty-free retail operations at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad.

Tega Industries: The industrial products player, in consortium with Apollo Funds, has entered into a term sheet to acquire Molycop, a leading global supplier of grinding media for the mining industry, from an affiliate of American Industrial Partners (AIP). The deal values Molycop at $1.5 billion.

Muthoot Finance: The NBFC company has invested Rs 199.99 crore in its subsidiary Muthoot Homefin (India) for 2.67 crore shares, to strengthen its capital base and improve the capital adequacy ratio.

Keystone Realtors: The real estate player's board has approved raising Rs 375 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

SIS: has completed the acquisition of 7,830 equity shares of Installco Wify Technology from existing shareholders for Rs 4.49 crore.

Highway Infrastructure: The infra company received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 69.8 crore from the National Highways Authority of India for operating the Muzaina Hetim Fee Plaza in Uttar Pradesh. It has also entered into a contract agreement to operate a toll plaza on a 4-lane Greenfield Expressway in Rajasthan for Rs 18.97 crore.

63 Moons Technologies: The IT solutions company’s subsidiary, 63SATS Cybertech, has raised Rs 180 crore through private placement. It holds 6,000 partly-paid zero coupon unsecured optionally fully convertible debentures (ZOFCDs) of Rs 1 lakh each, amounting to Rs 60 crore. Upon full payment and conversion, 63 moons will hold 65.99 crore equity shares in the subsidiary.