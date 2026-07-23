Top stocks in news: Dr Reddys, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, HPCL, NTPC Green, OFSS, NAM India

Indian equity benchmark indices settled on Wednesday amid rising US-Iran concerns resulting in crude oil prices rising and fall i nthe the Indian rupee. The BSE Sensex tanked 715.06 points, or 0.92 per cent, to close at 76,755.05, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 191.45 points, or 0.79 per cent, to end at 23,996.25. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, July 23, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation, Cipla, Meesho, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, Chennai Petroleum, Cyient, IEX, International Gemological Institute, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Novartis India, PVR Inox, Sona BLW, Spandana Sphoorty, Suryoday SFB, Thyrocare Tech, Ujjivan SFB, Vishal Mega Mart and more will announce its results for June 2026 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Afcons Infrastructure, Oberoi Realty, Pidilite Industries, ABM Knowledgeware, Banswara Syntex, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, DB Corp, ESAB India, ICRA, Mangalam Worldwide, Oriental Hotels, Paushak, Precision Camshafts and Sudeep Pharma shall trade ex-date for dividend.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major reports 69 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 443.5 crore, while revenue declined 6 per cent YoY to Rs 8,070.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its Ebitda slipped 55.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,008.8 crore, while margins dropped 1,420 bps to 12.5 per cent for the quarter. North America revenue plunges 35 per cent to Rs 2,204.

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HCL Technologies: The IT solutions major has been selected by TIM Brasil, the 5G leader in the country, to enable South America's first cross-platform eSIM transfer capability. This digital innovation will enhance the mobile telephony experience for millions of users across Brazil.

IndusInd Bank: The private lender reported a 46.5 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 1,002.5 crore, while net interest income increased 1 per cent YoY to Rs 4,684.7 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Provisions and contingencies declined 22.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,339.9 crore. Asset quality improved sequentially, with gross NPA declining to 3.25 per cent and net NPA easing to 0.95 per cent.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The state-run oil marketing company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 11,526.4 crore for the June 2026 quarter against a profit of Rs 4,370.9 crore in the year-ago period. However, revenue from operations increased 26.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,40,485 crore. Despite marketing losses, Gross Refining Margin (GRM) was strong at US $23.80 per barrel.

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United Spirits: The liquor maker reported an 11 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 463 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue from operations grew 6.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,708 crore for April-June 2026 quarter. Sales volumes in the popular segment declined 17.5 per cent in select states.

Rubicon Research: The pharma research company announced the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in East Brunswick, New Jersey, from InvaTech Pharma Solutions for an enterprise value of $2.9 million. This acquisition gives the company a manufacturing footprint in the United States.

NTPC Green Energy: The renewable energy arm of NTPC reported a 38.3 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 304.8 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue from operations climbed 62.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,106.9 crore. Its operating margins eased to 62.32 per cent, while profit margins contracted to 27.54 per cent.

Oracle Financial Services Software: The software solutions provider posted a 120.5 per cent YoY surge in net profit to Rs 1,415.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Revenue from operations rose 68.7 per cent YoY to Rs 3,125.2 crore. Ebitda surged more than 122 per cent to Rs 1,876.1 crore, while margins expanded 1,500 bps to 60 per cent.

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Tanla Platforms: The cloud communications company posted a 20.1 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 142.2 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Revenue from operations rose 17.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,226.4 crore, while Ebitda jumped 22.7 per cent YoY to Rs 201 crore.

IIFL Finance: The NBFC reported a 189.3 per cent YoY surge in net profit to Rs 675.1 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Net interest income jumped 54.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,003.9 crore, while impairment on financial instruments declined 42.6 per cent YoY to Rs 294.2 crore. Loan AUM grew 38 per cent to Rs 1,15,523 crore for the quarter.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The auto ancillary company has signed definitive agreements with DENSO Corporation, Japan, to establish two joint ventures to develop, design, manufacture, and market advanced electric and hybrid powertrain systems across multiple vehicle segments.

HEG: The graphite electrode manufacturer reported a 16.7 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 122.3 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Revenue from operations grew 11.1 per cent YoY to Rs 680.8 crore. Ebitda was up nearly 43 per cent to Rs 150.6 crore, while margins expanded to 22.1 per cent.

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Nippon Life India Asset Management: The asset management company reported a 27.2 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 503.7 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Revenue from operations increased 26.4 per cent YoY to Rs 766.9 crore. Quarterly SIP flows increased 13 per cent YoY to Rs 11,030 crore.

