Top stocks in news: Groww, Kanohar, BHEL, Glass Wall, Auro Pharma, GMR Airports, Prasol, NBCC 

Quarterly earnings today: Recently listed company Tempsens Instruments (India) will announce its results for June 2026 quarter later today.

Kanohar Electricals: The transformer manufacturer will also begin its stock market journey from Wednesday, September 16 after the company raised a total of Rs 1,056 crore from its IPO sold for Rs 601-632 apeice with a lot size of 23 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed a bumper 90.59 times, fetching over 49.23 lakh applications.

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Glass Wall Systems (India): The facade solutions player will make its stock market debut on Wednesday, September 16 after the company sold its shares in the price band of Rs 172-182 apiece between September 08 and September 10 to raise a total of Rs 428 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a solid 81.65 times, fetching over 31.01 lakh applications.

Prasol Chemicals The speciality chemical player will also begin its stock market journey after the company raised Rs 500 crore from its IPO sold between September 8-10 It issue was sold for Rs 643-676 apiece with a lot size of 22 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue being overall subscription of merely 3.30 times, fetching nearly 1.83 lakh applications.

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Billionbrains Garage Ventures: Peak XV Partners Investments and Sequoia Capital are likely to sell up to 10.02 crore equity shares, representing 1.6 per cent of the equity, in the Groww parent via a block deal. The offer size is pegged at Rs 1,918.3 crore, with a floor price of Rs 191.45 per share, suggests media reports, citing sources.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital good major will form a 50:50 joint venture company (JVC) with Titagarh Rail Systems for the comprehensive maintenance of the supplied Vande Bharat Sleeper Trainsets for 35 years.

GMR Airports: The passenger traffic grew 0.9 per cent YoY to 94.35 lakh, while domestic passenger traffic fell 1.1 per cent YoY to 71 lakh in August 2026. International passenger traffic rose 0.5 per cent YoY to 24 lakh, while aircraft movement increased 6.3 per cent YoY to 62,498 for the given month.

Aurobindo Pharma: The USFDA inspected Unit-II, an API manufacturing facility of the pharma company's subsidiary Apitoria Pharma in Telangana, from September 7 to 15, 2026. The US FDA concluded the inspection with one observation, which is procedural in nature.

NBCC (India): The state-run infra player has received work orders worth Rs 144.98 crore from North Eastern Electric Power Corporation, SAIL, Damodar Valley Corporation and the Enforcement Directorate, Bhubaneswar.

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Saatvik Green Energy: The renewable energy player has received an order worth Rs 1,041.63 crore from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the supply of solar PV modules.

Blue Star: WJ Towell Co LLC (WJT) has approached the Dubai Court of Appeal seeking annulment of the arbitration award that was issued in favour of Blue Star. Blue Star will make appropriate submissions before the Dubai Court of Appeal. The company believes that the grounds of annulment raised by WJT are baseless.

Sunshine Pictures: The recently listed media and entertainment player returned to black and reported a net profit at Rs 0.25 crore with a revenue of Rs 6.48 crore for the June 2026 quarter. The company's operating profit came in at Rs 0.94 crore with margins of 14.51 per cent for the reported quarter.

Tata Communications: The group entity's Canada armTC Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) have reached an agreement in principle to settle the issue pertaining to claims for taxes on income arising from the international telecommunications services business of TC Canada.

Sonata Software: Sonata Information Technology has signed a five-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate cloud adoption and modernisation for enterprises across India. The agreement advances Sonata's hyperscaler-led growth strategy and expands its ability to address cloud transformation opportunities in the Indian market.

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India Pesticides: The agrochemical player has successfully obtained Technical Equivalence approval for one of its insecticide products in the United Kingdom. It has also successfully obtained registration for one of its herbicide products in Argentina.

VIP Industries: The luggage board meeting is scheduled to be held on September 18 to consider a proposal to raise funds, in one or more tranches, through the issuance of equity shares, debt securities and convertible securities.