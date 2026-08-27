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Top stocks in news: ICICI Pru AMC, Vedanta, BEL, Aye Finance, IRB Infra, Foseco, Juniper Green, PFC

Top stocks in news: ICICI Pru AMC, Vedanta, BEL, Aye Finance, IRB Infra, Foseco, Juniper Green, PFC

Stocks like ICICI Prudential AMC, Vedanta, Bharat Electronics, Aye Finance, IRB Infra, Foseco India, Juniper Green Energy, PFC will be in the spotlight on Thursday, August 27.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 7:11 AM IST
Top stocks in news: ICICI Pru AMC, Vedanta, BEL, Aye Finance, IRB Infra, Foseco, Juniper Green, PFCShares of Power Finance Corporation, P&G Health, Thomas Cook (India), DOMS, Yash Highvoltage and Manaksia Coated Metals shall trade ex-dividend.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled with modest losses on Wednesday as IT stocks were under pressure after the US paused visa appointments. Other cues, however, remained mixed. The BSE Sensex shed 183.14 points, or 0.24 per cent, to close at 77,472.94, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 126.80 points, or 0.52 per cent, to end at 24,207.75. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, August 27, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Power Finance Corporation, Procter & Gamble Health, Thomas Cook (India), DOMS Industries, Yash Highvoltage and Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of NCL Research & Financial Services shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

ICICI Prudential AMC: Prudential Corporation Holdings plans to sell a 2 per cent stake in mutual fund player to meet minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms, with the offer size at Rs 3,121 crore, suggest media reports citing sources. The total promoter shareholding stood at 87.6 per cent, including Prudential Corporation's 34.59 per cent stake, as of June 2026.

Foseco India: Morganite Crucible and Morgan Terrassen BV are likely to exit Foseco India by selling their entire 15.27 per cent stake through a block deal. The offer size is pegged at Rs 664.4 crore, with a floor price of Rs 5,773.63 per share, suggested media reports, quoting sources.

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Aye Finance: Alpha Wave India-I LP is likely to sell its entire 7.8 per cent stake in Aye Finance through a block deal, with the offer size at Rs 320.4 crore and a floor price of Rs 167 per share, suggested media reports citing sources.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence major has secured additional orders worth Rs 730 crore since August 10. Major orders received include communication equipment, radar, avionics, tank sub-systems, electro-optics, cybersecurity, perimeter security, medical electronics, EVMs, jammers, batteries, spares and services.

Vedanta: Vedanta Resources, the parent company of the metal major, has denied recent media speculation regarding a purported sale of its shareholding in Vedanta, Vedanta Aluminium or any other Vedanta group company. It confirmed that there is currently no such plan to sell any stake.

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IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company board of the road and toll player has approved an investment of up to Rs 351 crore in the units of IRB InvIT Fund through subscription to a preferential issue proposed to be undertaken by IRB InvIT Fund. It proposes to acquire up to 5.4 crore additional units of IRB InvIT Fund at Rs 65 per unit.

Juniper Green Energy: The recently listed renewable energy player reported a 54.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 33.5 crore, while revenue increased 81.2 per cent YoY to Rs 291.2 crore for the June 2026 quarter. The company added 601 MWp of renewable capacity during the quarter, while its total battery storage capacity reached 503MWh.

Fino Payments Bank: The RBI has approved the extension of tenure of Ketan Merchant as Interim CEO of Fino Payments Bank, for a further period of three months effective August 27, 2026 or till the date of taking charge of regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier.

Max Healthcare Institute: The healthcare company's subsidiary, Alps Hospital, has received a show-cause-cum-demand notice from the Directorate General of Goods & Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI), Mumbai, alleging a GST demand of Rs 165.7 crore, including a penalty of Rs 110.47 crore.

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GK Energy: The utilities firm has received a letter of empanelment (LoE) for a contract worth Rs 455 crore from a state government-owned power distribution company to install rooftop solar systems at 1 lakh households, the company said on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 7:11 AM IST
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