Top stocks in news: IOCL, Lupin, Eicher Motors, Afcons, Puravankara, DOMS, Adani stocks

Indian equity benchmark indices settled mostly flat on Monday amid the rising tensions between the US and Iran even as the positive Q4 earnings provided some cushion. The BSE Sensex added 77.05 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 75,315.04, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 6.45 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end at 23,649.95. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 19, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Bharat Electronics, Zydus Lifesciences, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Anthem Biosciences, Black Buck, Exicom Tele-Systems, Karnataka Bank, Mankind Pharma, CE Info Systems, Om Power Transmission, PI Industries, PNC Infratech, Trident, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will announce their results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Metropolis Healthcare, Man Infraconstruction, Alicon Castalloy, Atishay and IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Kaynes Technology India and SAIL remain in F&O ban for the day.

Adani Group Stocks: Shares of Gautam Adani's conglomerate will be in focus after the US Department of Justice dropped all criminal charges against billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani, ending the high-profile securities and wire fraud case in New York after prosecutors concluded the allegations could no longer be sustained.

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Indian Oil Corporation: The oil marketing major reported a 78 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 14,458 crore, while revenue rose 7 per cent YoY to Rs 2.36 lakh crore. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.

Eicher Motors: The two-wheeler major's subsidiary Royal Enfield is set to secure a 215.7-acre land parcel for a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Tada (Tirupati), Andhra Pradesh. It plans to invest approximately Rs 2,500 crore in the greenfield expansion.

Puravankara: The real estate player returned to the black as it reported a net profit at Rs 110 crore, while revenue zoomed 177.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,501.9 crore in the March 2026 quarter. Customer collections increased by 36 per cent YoY to Rs 1,213 crore for the quarter. Realisation: The average sales realisation grew 37 per cent YoY to Rs 11,787 per square foot.

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Lupin: The pharma major has received tentative approval from the USFDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Revefenacin Inhalation Solution, 175 mcg/3 mL unit-dose vials. It is indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

DOMS Industries: The stationery products player's net profit rose 17.1 per cent YoY to Rs 56.74 crore, while revenue climbed 18.7 per cent to Rs 603.98 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda grew 13 per cent YoY to Rs 105.07 crore, while margins declined marginally to 16.7 per cent for the quarter. It announced a dividend of Rs 3.65 per share.

Afcons Infrastructure: The EPC and infra player slipped into loss of Rs 88.4 crore, while its revenue dropped 18.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,613.8 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. Ebitda plunged 85.4 per cent YoY to Rs 42.9 crore, while margins contracted significantly to 1.6 per cent for the reported period.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: The state-run chemical player reported a 87.7 per cent YoY to Rs 396 crore, while revenue increased 7.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,208 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. Ebitda stood at Rs 607 crore, up 68 per cent YoY. It approved a dividend of Rs 21 per share for shareholders.

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Vascon Engineers: The infra and EPC player has received a Letter of Intent worth Rs 131.58 crore from Reliance Industries for the construction of four G+12 FLL-type buildings for Sector-3 at RG Expansion, Jamnagar. The project is scheduled to be completed within 19 months from the date of receipt of the order.

JK Paper: The paper and related products player reported a 36.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 90.2 crore, while revenue increased 17.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,966 crore for the first three months of 2026. Ebitda rose 21.7 per cent YoY to Rs 277 crore, while Ebitda margin improved 14.1 per cent YoY for the quarter. It announced a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Indraprastha Gas: The city gas distribution player reported a 25.2 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 340.5 crore, while revenue increased 5.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,162.7 crore for the quarter. Total sales volumes saw a 6 per cent growth year-on-year, with CNG sales up 5 per cent and PNG volumes up 6 per cent. It announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the shareholders.

Mastek: The AI-first digital engineering and cloud transformation player has appointed Amit Gajwani as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Amit succeeds Prameela Kalive, who will continue with Mastek until the end of June 2026 to ensure a smooth leadership transition ahead of her superannuation.

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Subros: The automotive cooling player reported a 6.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 49.3 crore, while revenue was up 15.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,050 crore in the first three months of 2026. Ebitda was flat at Rs 92.4 crore, while margins contracted to 8.8 per cent for the quarter.