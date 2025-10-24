Indian benchmark indices just managed to end higher on Thursday, thanks to the profit booking in the fag-end session as sentiments turned cautious BSE Sensex gained 130.06 points, or 0.15 per cent, to settle at 84,556.40, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 22.80 points, or 0.09 per cent, to close at 25,891.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, October 24, 2025:

Quarterly results today: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, SBI Life Insurance, ITC Hotels, Coforge, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Brigade Hotel Ventures, eClerx Services, Jinkushal Industries, Latent View Analytics, NACL Industries, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Shanthi Gears, Sigachi Industries, Supreme Petrochem, and Vakrangee will announce their results for September 2025 quarter.

Corporate actions today: Shares of LTIMindtree, Cyient, Dalmia Bharat, HDB Financial Services, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Kajaria Ceramics, Thyrocare Technologies, Waaree Energies and Accelya Solutions shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Covidh Technologies shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Midwest: The natural stones player will make its stock market debut today after the company raised a total of Rs 451 crore via IPO, which ran for bidding between October 15-17. The company sold its shares for Rs 1,065 apiece with a multiple of 14 shares. The issue was overall subscribed a solid 87.89 times fetching more than 23.08 lakh applications.

Defence stocks: The defence acquisition council (DAC) has cleared defence procurement proposals worth approximately Rs 79,000 crore to enhance the capabilities of the armed forces.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kotak Mahindra Bank to enhance financial and non-financial support for startups across India.

Hero MotoCorp: The leading two-wheeler manufacturer has signed a partnership with MotoGB to bring its premium motorcycles to the United Kingdom (UK) market, following expansions in Italy and Spain. It will introduce its advanced Euro 5+ range, featuring the highly anticipated Hunk 440.

Syrma SGS Technology, Premier Energies: Premier Energies and Syrma SGS Technology have entered into definitive agreements to acquire 100 per cent ownership of KSolare Energy, a leading solar inverter manufacturer, in the ratio of 51:49, respectively, for a total consideration of Rs 170 crore.

Colgate Palmolive (India): The FMCG major's net profit dropped 17.1 per cent YoY to Rs 327.5 crore, while revenue declined 6.2 per cent YoY to 1,519.5 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda slipped 6.4 per cent YoY to Rs 465.4 crore, with Ebitda margins falling 10 bps to 30.6 per cent for the quarter. It also announced an interim dividend of Rs 24 apiece.

Indian Hotels Company: The hotel company has infused $25 million as equity in its wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands, IHOCO BV. The investment will be utilized by IHOCO BV to further invest in its subsidiaries, for debt repayment, and to meet operational requirements.

Kaynes Technology India: The electronics manufacturer's subsidiary, Kaynes Holding (Kaynes Singapore), has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Frauscher Sensor Technology Group GmbH for the further acquisition of a 7% stake in Sensonic GmbH. Kaynes Singapore already holds a 54% stake in Sensonic GmbH.

NTPC Green Energy: The renewable energy player has announced the commercial operation of 9.9 MW wind capacity in Bhuj, Gujarat. This is part of the total 92.4 MW (wind) project in Bhuj of Ayana Renewable Power Four, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power. Ayana Renewable Power is a wholly owned subsidiary of ONGC NTPC Green, the joint venture between ONGC and NTPC.

Hexaware Technologies: The IT solutions company has appointed Eravi Gopan as President and Global Head – High Tech, Products, and Platforms. He will lead Hexaware’s global strategy, growth, and client success initiatives across this vertical.

Sagar Cements: The cement player's net loss narrowed to Rs 44.17 crore as revenue increased 26.7 per cent YoY to Rs 601.9 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter zoomed 157.6 per cent YoY to Rs 51.3 crore, while Ebitda margin jumped sharply to 8.52 per cent for the reported quarter.

Highway Infrastructure: The infra company has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 11.76 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the operation of user fee collection and upkeep of facilities on the 4-lane Ujjain–Garoth section (Packages I, II & III) of NH-752D in Madhya Pradesh.

PTC India Financial Services: The infra-financing NBFC reported a 86.2 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 88.14 crore, while the revenue fell 19.3 per cent to Rs 131.8 crore for the three-months ended on September 30, 2025. The company also announced improvement in margins.

Himatsingka Seide: The company board of directors has approved the issuance of equity shares worth up to Rs 500 crore.

South Indian Paper Mills: The paper and related products player returned to black as it reported a net profit of Rs 2.8 crore, while revenue grew 9.6 per cent YoY to Rs 111.6 crore for the July-September 2025 period.

AGI Infra: The Board of Directors has approved raising funds of up to Rs 500 crore through the issuance of equity shares.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects: The infra company, which is currently in the process of implementing a resolution plan, has received a sub-contract work order worth Rs 164.5 crore from Shivam Condev.