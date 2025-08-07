Top stocks in news: LIC, Eternal, BHEL, Trent, Hero Moto, Bharat Forge, Fortis, Raymond

Indian benchmark indices settled lower after RBI's in line monetary policy, thanks to the rising trade tariff tensions. BSE Sensex shed 166.26 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at 80,543.99, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 75.35 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 24,574.20 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, August 06, 2025:

Q1 results today: Life Insurance Corporation of India, Titan Company, Solar Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Cummins India, BSE, Dabur India, Hindustan Petroleum, General Insurance Corporation of India, Kalyan Jewellers India, Page Industries, Bharat Forge, Max Financial Services, Biocon and Emcure Pharma are among the companies that announce their results for June 2025 quarter.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Karur Vysya Bank, PI Industries, Sharda Cropchem, Symphony, Avanti Feeds, CCL Products (India), Bayer CropScience, Chembond Chemicals, Dhunseri Investments, Disa India, Esab India, La Opala RG, Linde India, Lumax Industries, Lumax Auto Technologies, Mysore Petro Chemicals, Nava shall trade ex-dividend today.

Eternal: Alibaba-backed Antfin Singapore Holding is likely to sell its entire stake in the parent of Zomato and Blinkit, for Rs 5,375 crore through block deal. The channel reported that Antfin will sell 18.84 crore shares of the delivery tech company and floor price has been fixed at Rs 285 apiece, a discount of 5 per cent over its previous close.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major reported a 0.3 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 1,125.7 crore, while revenue fell 5.6 per cent YoY to Rs 9,587.9 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter stood at Rs 1,382 crore while margins came in at 14.4 per cent.

Trent: The Tata Group's retailer reported a 8.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 424.7 crore, while revenue increased 19 per cent YoY to Rs 4,883.5 crore for April-June 2025 quarter. Ebitda rose 38 per cent YoY to Rs 848 crore, while margins improved to 17.3 per cent for the quarter.

Bharat Heavy Electrical: The state-run capital goods major reported widening of its net losses to Rs 455.4 crore, while revenue remained flat at Rs 5,486.9 crore for the three months ended on June 30, 2025, mainly due to higher expenses. In the power sector, BHEL secured an order for the supply, erection, and commissioning supervision of six 800 MW steam turbine generators.

Bharat Forge: The forgings and defence company has entered into a business transfer agreement (BTA) with its subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), for the transfer of its defence business to KSSL for Rs 453.3 crore. Additionally, the company and KSSL have entered into an Intellectual Property Rights Licensing Agreement.

Fortis Healthcare: The hospital chain reported a 53.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 266.8 crore, while revenue surged 16.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,166.7 crore for the first quarter of FY26. Ebitda jumped 43 per cent YoY to Rs 490.4 crore, while Ebitda margin stood at 22.6 per cent in the reporting quarter.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation: The state-run NBFC reported a 13 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 630.2 crore, while NIIs were up 32.6 per cent YoY to Rs 961 crore. NPAs improved on both gross and net levels. Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 93.49 per cent for the end of the June quarter.

Raymond: The real estate player reported a 8.8 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 20.6 crore, while revenue increased 20.5 per cent YoY to Rs 542.2 crore for June 2025 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter rose 30.8 per cent YoY to Rs 78.1 crore, while margins increased to 14.4 per cent.

Hindustan Copper: The metal company has executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GAIL (India) to jointly participate in copper and critical minerals block auctions, and to develop and operationalise blocks for exploration, mining, and processing of minerals.

CreditAccess Grameen: The microfinance institution has announced the appointment of Ganesh Narayanan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) for a period of five years, following RBI approval. Udaya Kumar Hebbar has been appointed as Non-Executive (Nominee) Director, effective August 5.