Top stocks in news: Paytm, Adani Power, BHEL, Auro Pharma, BEML, Nazara Tech, NCC, HEG

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Friday as the markets further assessed the full impact of US tariffs and FIIs outflows. BSE Sensex tanked 270.92 points, or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 79,809.65, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 74.05 points, or 0.30 per cent, to close at 24,545.80 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, September 01, 2025:

Q1 results today: Companies including Highway Infrastructure, Brightcom Group, Valencia India, and Vivanta Industries will release their earnings for the June 2025 quarter on September 1.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Alivus Life Sciences, Elnet Technologies, Kanpur Plastipack, Patel Integrated Logistics, Rishiroop, Triveni Turbine and Triveni Engineering & Industries shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Pavna Industries of shall trade ex-split today.

Auto stocks: Automobile manufactures include two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicle makers will be in focus on Monday as they will announce their sales data for August 2025.

One 97 Communications: The fintech player's shareholders approved a resolution not to fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of Madhur Deora, Executive Director, President, and Group CFO, who was liable to retire by rotation and did not seek reappointment. Hence, Madhur Deora ceased to be Executive Director of the company.

Adani Power: The Adani group company has received a letter of award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company (MPPMCL) for the supply of power from a new 800 MW Ultra-Supercritical thermal power project to be set up in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh, on a DBFOO model.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital goods player has signed a license agreement for transfer of technology (LAToT) with the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), Hyderabad, a research lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Torrent Power: The utility player has received a Letter of Award from MP Power Management Company for long-term procurement of power from a 1,600 MW new coal-based power plant, at a tariff of Rs 5.829/kWh. It will set up a greenfield 2x800 MW Ultra-Supercritical power plant in Madhya Pradesh at an investment of Rs 22,000 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma: The USFDA inspected Unit-I, an API manufacturing facility of the company’s subsidiary Apitoria Pharma at Sangareddy, Telangana, during August 21–29. After the inspection, the US health regulator issued a Form 483 with five observations, which are procedural in nature, and no data integrity issues were reported.

BEML: The state-run commercial vehicles company has bagged an order from Indian Railways for the supply of utility track vehicles, with a contract value of over Rs 80 crore.

NCC: The construction company has received two orders worth Rs 788.34 crore during August, pertaining to its water division.

PG Electroplast: The OEM player's subsidiary, Next Generation Manufacturers, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to invest Rs 1,000 crore in a greenfield project at Kamargaon, Ahilyanagar. The project will establish manufacturing capacities for air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and allied products.

Nazara Technologies: The gaming major has decided to terminate the share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire the remaining 0.98 per cent stake in Moonshine Technology, following the prohibition on online real money gaming and issued a Notice of Termination to I3 Interactive Inc on August 31.

Bank of India: The PSU bank has reduced Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) for one, three, and six months by 10 bps, effective September 1. The one-year MCLR has been reduced by 5 bps, and the three-year MCLR by 15 bps.

PNB Housing Finance: The NBFCs board will meet on September 5 to consider fundraising via issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis.

Zydus Wellness: The pharma firm's subsidiary Alidac UK has approved entering into share purchase agreement for purchase of 100% outstanding ordinary shares of Class A and Class B, 71.43 per cent of non-controlling ordinary shares of Class C and 66.67 per cent of non-controlling ordinary shares of Class D of Comfort Click, United Kingdom, from the sellers.

HEG: The graphite electrode company’s subsidiary, TACC, has signed a Technical Collaboration Agreement with Ceylon Graphene Technologies (CGT), a subsidiary of LOLC Holdings PLC and a global pioneer in graphene technologies, to jointly accelerate commercialization and large-scale adoption of graphene and its derivatives.

Popular Vehicles and Services: The automotive dealer has received in-principle approval from Maruti Suzuki India to acquire an existing authorised dealership in Telangana.

EPACK Durables: The Office of Additional Commissioner (Departmental), State Tax, Uttarakhand conducted search operations at its Dehradun facility on August 30. It stated that no allegations were proved, and the authority issued an order of peaceful completion of search proceedings on the same day. Two goods and three registers were seized for general reference purposes.

Dharan Infra-EPC: The civil construction company received a work contract worth Rs 1,171.21 crore from Skymax Infra Power.

Welspun Specialty Solutions: The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has revoked its earlier directive that ordered the company to cease operations at its Bharuch plant, Gujarat.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure: The railway infra company has secured orders worth Rs 3.37 crore from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Indian Railways.

Gujarat Industries Power Company: The Gujarat Government has approved the company’s proposal to establish a 700–750 MW lignite-based power plant at Valia. Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam has granted in-principle approval to procure power from the company’s proposed 700 MW lignite-based power plant for 25 years.

Ceinsys Tech: The IT solutions company has received an order worth Rs 5.55 crore for the supply and installation of Autodesk Build enterprise licenses for Common Data Environment (CDE) requirements for Adani Group.