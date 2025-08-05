Top stocks in news: Paytm, Aditya Infotech, Bosch, Laxmi India, Auro Pharma, DLF, Airtel

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Monday thanks to buying in auto and metal stocks, along with a weak US dollar. The rising threat of the US tariffs kept the gains in check. BSE Sensex gained 418.81 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 81,018.72, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 157.40 points, or 0.64 per cent, to close at 24,722.75. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, August 05, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q1 results today: Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Power Grid Corporation of India, Britannia Industries, Bharti Hexacom, Lupin, Prestige Estates Projects, Berger Paints (India), Torrent Power, Alkem Laboratories, Container Corporation of India, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Exide Industries, Gland Pharma and Gujarat Gas are among the companies that announce their results for June 2025 quarter.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Hyundai Motor, Ipca Labs, Chambal Fertilisers, Alembic, Automotive Axles, Benares Hotels, Indef Manufacturing, Berger Paints, Century Enka, Aayush Wellness, DCM Shriram, Indag Rubber, Jay Shree Tea & Industries, JG Chemicals, Prima Plastics, Share India Securities, Shreyans Industries, Tips Music and VA Tech Wabag shall trade ex-dividend today.

Aditya Infotech: The manufacturer of CP Plus cameras will make its stock market debut today after the company raised a total of Rs 1,300 crore via IPO, which ran for bidding between July 29 and July 31. The company sold its shares for Rs 675 apiece and the issue was overall booked more than 100 times.

Advertisement

Laxmi India Finance: Shares of the shadow lender will make their stock market debut today after the company raised a total of Rs 254.26 crore via IPO, which ran for bidding between July 29 and July 31. The company sold its shares for Rs 158 apiece and the issue was overall booked only 1.84 times.

One 97 Communications: Antfin, owned by the Alibaba Group, is likely to sell a 5.84 per cent equity stake in Paytm via block deals, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting sources. The block size may be around Rs 3,800 crore. As of June 2025, Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV held a 5.84 per cent stake in Paytm.

Bosch: The auto ancillary company reported a 140 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 1,115.3 crore, while revenue increased 10.9 per cent YoY to Rs 4,788.6 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. Its margins increased to 13.3 per cent, its exceptional gains came in at 556 crore for the quarter.

Advertisement

Aurobindo Pharma: The drugmaker reported a 10.2 per cent YoY fall in net profit at Rs 824.2 crore, while revenue increased 4 per cent YoY to Rs 7,868.1 crore for the June 2025 quarter. Ebitda was down 1 per cent YoY at Rs 1,603 crore, while margins dropped to 20.3 per cent for the quarter.

DLF: The real estate major reported a 18.1 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 762.7 crore, while its revenue nearly doubled to Rs 2,716.7 crore for the three month ended on June 30, 2025. Margins dropped to 13.4 per cent for the quarter. Its new bookings worth Rs 11,425 crore in the June quarter, marking a 78 per cent YoY jump.

Siemens Energy India: The recently spun-off player reported a 80 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 263 crore, while revenue grew 20 per cent YoY to Rs 1,785 crore for the Q1FY26. Its new orders jumped 94 per cent YoY to Rs 3,290 crore for the reported quarter.

Kaynes Technology India: The electronics manufacturer's subsidiary, Kaynes Circuits India, has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu for an investment of Rs 4,995 crore over a period of six years. The investment will be used for the establishment of manufacturing facilities.

Advertisement

Azad Engineering: The engineering player reported a net profit of 29.7 crore, up 73.6 per cent YoY. Revenue increased 39.3 per cent YoY to Rs 137.1 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter. Its Ebitda was up 50 per cent YoY at Rs 49.2 crore, while margins improved to 35.9 per cent for the quarter.