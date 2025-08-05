Buy BSE, Trent shares; book profit in Adani Ports stock, suggests Anand Rathi

Indian benchmark indices kicked-off the week on a positive note thanks to buying in auto and metal stocks. A weak US dollar and strong auto sales pushed the markets higher. However, the rising threat of the US tariffs kept the gains in check. BSE Sensex jumped 418.81 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 81,018.72, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 157.40 points, or 0.64 per cent, to close at 24,722.75 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including BSE, Trent and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers has to say about these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone | Book Profits | Resistance: 1,420 | Support: Rs 1,380

Adani Ports has shown signs of reversal from its previous demand zone at the current juncture, supported by the presence of a hidden bullish divergence—indicating potential strength beneath the surface. Going forward, immediate support is placed near the Rs 1,340 level, while resistance is expected around Rs 1,420. A sustained move above Rs 1,420 would be required to confirm a fresh breakout and resume a strong uptrend. Until then, the stock is likely to remain in a range, and traders are advised to continue booking profits on every upward bounce. This tactical approach allows for risk management while keeping a close watch on price action near the breakout zone for any emerging momentum signals.

Trent | Buy | Target Price: 5,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 5,000

Trent appears to be stabilizing as a base formation is now visible in the Rs 4,950–5,000 zone, after a sharp correction of nearly 1300 points, or about 21 per cent, from the recent high of Rs 6,261. This level has historically acted as a strong support area. The emergence of a hidden bullish divergence on the technical charts further strengthens the possibility of an upside reversal in the near term. Given this setup, traders can consider accumulating the stock in the Rs 5,200–5,250 range. To manage risk, a stop-loss should be placed below Rs 5,000 on a daily closing basis. On the upside, the stock has the potential to move toward the 5800 level in the coming sessions.

BSE | Buy | Target Price: 2,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,350

BSE has shown strong support in the Rs 2,350–2,400 zone, accompanied by a bullish divergence on the technical charts, indicating a potential reversal or upward move. This confluence of support and momentum signals suggests that the stock may head higher in the near term. The immediate upside target is seen around the Rs 2,600 level, which also acts as a key resistance zone. On the downside, support remains firm at Rs 2,350, making it a crucial level to watch for maintaining a bullish bias. Traders may consider long positions with appropriate risk management around current levels.