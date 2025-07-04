Top stocks in news: RIL, Emcure, ONGC, YES Bank, IndiGo, Piramal Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, IEX

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Thursday led by weekly expiry on the back of profit booking ahead of clarity over the India-US trade deal and India Inc Q1 earnings. BSE Sensex shed 170.22 points, or 0.20 per cent, to settle at 83,239.47, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 48.10 points, or 0.19 per cent to close at 25,405.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, July 04, 2025:

Ex-dividend stocks: Shares of Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Max Healthcare Institute, Thermax, AU Small Finance Bank, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Central Bank of India, Cyient, Dhampur Bio Organics, DCB Bank, Escorts Kubota, India Shelter Finance Corporation, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, , Nippon Life India Asset Management, Navin Fluorine International, Petronet LNG and more shall trade-ex dividend today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Astec Lifesciences and TT shall trade ex-date for rights issue, while shares of Container Corporation of India, Sharda Motor Industries, Cool Caps Industries, Remis Pharmaceuticals and Iris Clothing shall trade ex-bonus today. Shares of Cool Caps Industries and Paras Defence Space and Technologies shall trade ex-split.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: Bain Capital-affiliate BC Investments IV is likely to sell a 2.4 per cent equity stake in the pharma company via block deals, suggest media reports citing sources. The deal size may be around Rs 551 crore. As of March 2025, BC Investments IV held an 8.68 per cent stake in Emcure.

Piramal Pharma: Global investment giant Carlyle Group is eyeing to sell up to a 10 per cent stake in the pharma player via block trades, which could earn the private equity firm around Rs 2,600–2,700 crore, suggest media reports citing sources. As of March 2025, Carlyle held an 18 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) announced a strategic minority investment in UK-based FACEGYM, a global innovator in facial fitness and skincare. This marks a pivotal step in RRVL’s continued expansion into the high-growth beauty and wellness space.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The state-run gas major has signed an agreement with Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines to build, own, and operate two Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs). These carriers will transport imported ethane to ONGC Petro Additions (OPaL), a subsidiary of ONGC, for captive feedstock use.

Bajaj Finance: The NBFCs net loan books grew 23 per cent YoY to 13.49 million, while its asset under management (AUM) jumped 25 per cent YoY to Rs 4.41 lakh crore. Deposit book increased 15 per cent YoY to Rs 72,100 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation: The parent company of IndiGo has appointed Amitabh Kant as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of InterGlobe Aviation, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Vedanta: The metal and mining company posted a mixed Q1 FY26 performance. While some segments declined, Lanjigarh Refinery delivered record alumina output at 587 kt, up 9 per cent YoY, 36 per cent QoQ), and ferro chrome production surged 150 per cent QoQ, driven by a 66 per cent jump in ore output.

YES Bank: The private lender reported a 5.1 per cent YoY rise in its loans and advances to Rs 2.41 lakh crore, while deposits rose 2.75 lakh crore, up 4.1 per cent YoY. CASA ratio improved to 32.7 per cent for the reported period.

Indian Energy Exchange: The electricity exchange achieved a traded volume of 10,852 MU in June 2025, marking 6.5 per cent YoY growth. The day-ahead market (DAM), including HPDAM, achieved 4,610 MU, down 5 per cent YoY, while the real-time market (RTM) volume rose 34 per cent YoY to 4,312 MU.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire an additional 2.41 per cent stake in JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals for Rs 620 crore, priced at Rs 1,600 per share. The transaction involves buying 38.75 lakh equity shares from JB Chemicals employees following the exercise of their stock options.

NBCC (India): The construction company has secured new work orders valued at around Rs 65.73 crore. The contracts include project management consultancy (PMC) services for multiple building developments, such as external works at the Energy Institute in Bengaluru. These fresh orders reinforce NBCC's execution pipeline in government infrastructure projects.

Bajaj Housing Finance: The housing company has reported a 22 per cent YoY jump in gross disbursements to Rs 14,640 crore for Q1 FY26. AUM rose 24 per cent to Rs 1.20 lakh crore, with a Rs 5,716 crore increase over the previous quarter.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The Bombay High Court set aside a GST demand order and directed the adjudicating authority to re-hear the matter in light of the GST Council’s decisions and circulars. In December 2023, the company received an order demanding Rs 1,728.9 crore in GST and a Rs 172.9 crore penalty for the period from July 2017 to March 2022. The company had filed a writ petition against the order.

Kaynes Technology India: The electronics manufacturer approved a further investment of $17.7 million to acquire 17.52 million shares in its subsidiary, Kaynes Holding Pte, at $1.01 per share in one or more tranches.

Aegis Logistics: The company has commissioned its liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cryogenic terminal at Pipavav for storage and terminalling of LPG, with a static storage capacity of 48,000 MT.

Sterling Powergensys: The Government of Maharashtra has issued an offer letter for mega projects to Sterling Powergensys.

Godavari Biorefineries: The diversified FMCG player has been granted a patent in Europe for its novel anticancer molecule. This patent is now validated in Spain, the UK, and as a Unitary Patent. It covers a highly potent anticancer compound with proven efficacy against cancer and cancer stem cells, under the Anti-Cancer Research segment.