Groww shares likely to hit Rs 300 mark after Q1 earnings, says market expert

Investment trading platform Groww could still have meaningful upside despite its recent surge, according to market expert Pradeep Haldar, who advised investors to stay invested in the stock after a nearly 9% jump over the last two trading sessions on the back of strong first-quarter results. His view underscores a broader bullish stance on capital-market-linked businesses as India’s equity participation deepens.

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Momentum after earnings

Haldar said the recent rally does not necessarily mark the end of the move. With the stock trading around Rs 208, he sees further upside to Rs 240 in the near term, followed by a possible climb toward Rs 290-300 if business momentum sustains over the next few quarters.

“Grow is a new age company and new age company ka PE always remains high,” he said, arguing that conventional valuation filters may not fully capture the market’s appetite for platform-led financial businesses.

Why valuations are not the full story

The expert compared Groww’s valuation with listed peer Angel One to explain why the stock may continue to command a premium. He pegged Groww’s price-to-earnings multiple at around 52, versus roughly 29 for Angel One, while noting that Groww’s market capitalisation stands near Rs 1.31 lakh crore and profit after tax is around Rs 2,000 crore.

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That premium, in his view, reflects the market’s willingness to pay up for scalable, technology-led financial platforms. Haldar said investors should assess the stock through the lens of sector expansion and business runway rather than only near-term valuation comfort.

Betting on India’s investing boom

The larger thesis rests on the structural growth of India’s capital markets. As retail participation rises and financialisation gathers pace, broking and asset-management-linked counters are increasingly being seen as long-duration plays on domestic savings and market activity.

Haldar said he remains positive on “broking and AMC related counters” more broadly, adding that Groww is well placed to benefit if the Indian market continues to expand at its current pace.

Trading strategy for investors

For current holders, the expert recommended a positional approach rather than aggressive churn. He noted that the stock has built a recent base around Rs 185-190 and advised investors to maintain a stop loss near Rs 180.

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His message to shareholders was clear: stay invested, track the next two to three quarterly results, and allow the business trend to play out. “Bahut badhiya counter hai. Bane rehna chahiye,” he said.