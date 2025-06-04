Top stocks in news: Scoda Tubes, YES Bank, Tata Tech, Indegene, ABFRL, HDFC Bank, Wipro, GRSE

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday amid muted global cues, geopolitical tension, volatile currency markets and profit booking. BSE Sensex tanked 636.24 points, or 0.78 per cent, to settle at 80,737.51, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 174.10 points, or 0.70 per cent to end at 24,542.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 04, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Coforge shall trade ex-split today, while shares of Shalibhadra Finance shall trade ex-bonus today. Shares of Accel Microcell and Franklin Industries shall trade ex-date for rights issue. Shares of Inox India, Seshasayee Paper & Boards, Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services shall trade ex-dividend today.

Scoda Tubes: The manufacturer of the steel tubes shall make its Dalal Street debut today after raising a total of Rs 220 crore via IPO between May 28 and May 30. The company sold its shares for Rs 140 apiece with a lot size of 100 shares. The IPO was subscribed nearly 60 times.

Tata Technologies: Private equity firm TPG is set to exit its 2.1 per cent remaining stake or 85,16,499 equity shares in Tata Technologies through a Rs 634 crore block deal. The floor price for the deal has been set at Rs 744.5 per cent, a 3 per cent discount over its previous close on Tuesday. BofA Securities is the sole book-runner of the issue.

Indegene: CA Dawn Investments, an affiliate of US-based Carlyle, is expected to sell a 10.2 per cent stake or nearly 2.45 crore equity shares in healthcare tech firm through block deals valued at Rs 1,420 crore. Floor price for the deal is set at 580 apiece, a 6.41 per cent discount to its previous close at Rs 619.70. Kotak Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the managers to the deal.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Flipkart is likely to sell its entire 6 per cent stake, worth nearly Rs 600 crore, in the company via block deals, suggested media reports. The floor price may be Rs 80 per share, a discount of 6.95 per cent over its previous close at Rs 85.98.

HDFC Bank: HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank, has received the approval from capital markets regulator SEBI to raise Rs 12,500 crore through an IPO. HDFC Bank, which owns 94.6 per cent stake in the company will sell shares worth Rs 10,000 via offer-for-sale (OFS) route in this stake sale.

Wipro: The AI-powered technology services and consulting company has won a multi-year deal with Entrust, a global leader in identity-centric security solutions. Wipro will provide strategic resources, scale, and agility to help Entrust accelerate its growth.

Ashok Leyland: The commercial vehicle maker has bagged an order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation for the supply of 543 BSVI diesel chassis and fully built buses for 183.80 crore, which shall be delivered between June 2025 to December 2025.

YES Bank: The director board of the private lender has approved raising up to Rs 7,500 crore in equity capital and Rs 8,500 crore through debt instruments during FY26. The fundraising will be executed in multiple tranches, both in domestic and international markets.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers: The Kolkata-based defence firm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Norway’s Kongsberg to indigenously build the country’s first-ever Polar Research Vessel (PRV).

Schloss Bangalore: The parent company recently listed The Leela Hotels has received MMRDA allotment for commercial Plot in BKC to set up 250 key luxury Hotel on lease for a duration of 80 years for Rs 1,302.16 crore. The plot area is 8,411.88 sqm and the permissible built-up area is 33,647.52 sqm.

Reliance Infrastructure: The flagship company of Reliance Group has become the first Private Sector company in India to design and develop four types of New Generation 155mm Artillery Ammunition New generation ammunition will help Indian MoD source it from Reliance under Make in India, cutting down import dependency.

Servotech Renewable Power Systems: The company has received an order for a 7.8 MW grid-connected solar rooftop project from the Rangiya Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway. The order, valued at Rs 33.6 crore, also includes a comprehensive 5-year annual maintenance contract (AMC) for various buildings within the Rangiya division.