Top stocks in news: TCS, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Indosolar, IREDA, RailTel, Ambuja Cements, Emcure

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Wednesday after a range bound session as traders' focus shifted towards Q1 earnings amid Trump tariffs concerns. BSE Sensex fell 176.43 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at 83,536.08, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 46.40 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 25,476.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, July 10, 2025:

Q1 results today: Companies including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Elxsi, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Anand Rathi Wealth, Oswal Pumps, GTPL Hathway, International Travel House, Netlink Solutions India and Silverline Technologies will announce their results for the June 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Diffusion Engineers, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, LMW and Wheels India shall be trading ex-dividend today, while shares of Kati Patang Lifestyle shall trade ex-date for rights issue.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: APAC Company is likely to sell a 1.9 per cent holding in Embassy Office Parks REIT via block deals, with the deal size estimated at Rs 681 crore, suggest media reports citing sources.

Indosolar: Promoter Waaree Energies is set to sell up to 10 lakh shares (or a 2.4 per cent stake) in Indosolar via an offer-for-sale on July 10 and July 11. The OFS will open for non-retail investors on July 10 and for retail investors on July 11. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 265 per share.

HCL Technologies: The global technology company has partnered with Astemo Cypremos (a subsidiary of Astemo specializing in software and cloud services) to advance innovation in the autonomous and smart vehicle ecosystem.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom company has incorporated its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary named Airtel Money, which shall provide financial services.

RailTel Corporation of India: The railways firm has received a work order worth Rs 17.5 crore from the General Administration Department (GAD), Chhattisgarh. The order includes network connectivity, operation & maintenance (O&M), hardware procurement & commissioning, and implementation of revamped integrated communication WLAN LAN EPBAX infrastructure.

Ambuja Cements: The Adani Group company's subsidiary, ACC, has commissioned a brownfield grinding unit project at its Sindri plant in Jharkhand with a capacity of 1.5 million tons per annum (MTPA), increasing the total installed cement capacity to 104.45 MTPA.

NCL Industries: The PSU player reported a 5 per cent YoY fall in cement production at 6.34 MT, while cement dispatches fell 4 per cent YoY to 6.28 lakh MT. RMC production & sales slipped 8 per cent YoY to 73,991 CuM, while door production & sales was down 75 per cent YoY to 1,610 units.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) of the company’s oncology manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad between June 30 and July 8. The inspection concluded without the issuance of Form 483 (zero observations).

Blue Dart Express: The transportation and distribution company has announced the launch of its Rakhi Express Campaign, offering up to 50 per cent off for festive shipments.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments: The energy transition equipment player and Yash Highvoltage have jointly announced the signing of a Binding Term Sheet to acquire 100 per cent stake in Sukrut Electric Company, a Pune-based transformer component manufacturer. The acquisition is being executed via a complete buyout from a German Multinational.

Enviro Infra Engineers: The water management company's joint venture with AltoraPro Infrastructure has received an order worth Rs 395.5 crore from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

Muthoot Capital Services: The company board of the shadow lender has approved the allotment of 12,500 NCDs with a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, amounting to Rs 125 crore.

Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience: The pharma company has received a purchase order worth Rs 3.45 crore from Sinochem India Company for the supply of glyphosate technical 95 per cent w/w MIN.

Tahmar Enterprises: The brewery maker has temporarily suspended operations at its manufacturing facility in Gadhinglaj, Maharashtra, for 10 days, effective July 9, due to certain local administrative issues. It is proactively engaging with all local authorities to resolve the matter.