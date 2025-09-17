Top stocks in news: Urban Co, BEL, Shringar, Jindal Steel, Coal India, Dr Reddy's, DevX

Indian benchmark indices settled with big gains on Tuesday ahead of the US Fed's policy meet announcement on rate cuts and optimism over trade deals with the US. BSE Sensex rallied 594.95 points, or 0.73 per cent, to settle at 82,380.69, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 169.90 points, or 0.68 per cent, to close at 25,239.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, September 17, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of 63 Moons Technologies, Ashapura Minechem, Carysil, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Heranba Industries, Indo Amines, International Conveyors, KRBL, Panasonic Energy India, Prakash Industries, RITES, Rossell Techsys, Synergy Green, Shilpa Medicare, TANFAC Industries, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients and Zuari Industries shall trade ex-dividend today.

Urban Company: The new-age online marketplace player will make its stock market debut today after the company raised a total of Rs 1,900 crore via IPO between September 10-12 by selling its shares for 103 apiece with a lot size of 145 equity shares. The issue was overall booked 103.63 times, fetching over 44.92 lakh applications, attracting bids for Rs 1.14 lakh crore.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra: The jewellery player is also listed at the bourses today after it raised Rs 400.95 crore from the primary market route. The company sold its shares of Rs 165 apiece with a lot size of 90 equity shares between September 10-12. The issue was overall booked more than 60 times.

Dev Accelerator: The Ahmedabad-based coworking solutions player will also kick-off its innings at Dalal Street today after the company raised a total of Rs 143.35 crore via IPO route by selling its shares for Rs 61 apiece with a lot size of 235 equity shares. The issue was overall booked nearly 64 times, running for subscription between September 10-12.

Jindal Steel: The metal player's overseas subsidiary, Jindal Steel International, has entered talks with German conglomerate thyssenkrupp AG to potentially acquire its European steel business, thyssenkrupp Steel Europe. It has submitted a non-binding bid and has committed to support the business’s decarbonisation plan.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence major has secured additional orders worth Rs 712 crore since September 1, including for IT infrastructure & cybersecurity solutions, ESM systems, blockchain platform, communication equipment, spares, and services.

Coal India: The state-run mining major has been declared the preferred bidder by the Ministry of Mines for the Ontillu-Chandragiri REE (Rare Earth Element) exploration block. The exploration license deed will be executed within one year of the Letter of Intent issuance by the respective state governments.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major announced the launch of the novel molecule Tegoprazan under the brand name PCAB, for the treatment of acid-related gastrointestinal diseases in India.

RailTel Corporation of India: The railway firm has received a work order worth Rs 105.74 crore from the State Project Director, Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) for procurement, supply, and installation of smart classrooms/KGBVs in Bihar. It received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for another order from the Bihar State Educational Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Apollo Tyres: The tyre maker has been announced as the lead sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team under a 3-year strategic partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Angel One: The broking major has incorporated an associate company, Angel One Livwell Life Insurance, in collaboration with LivWell Holding Company, marking its entry into the life insurance business. The company will invest Rs 104 crore to hold a 26 per cent equity stake in the new venture.

Amber Enterprises India: The electronics manufacturer launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue on September 16, with a floor price of Rs 7,790.88 per share.

NLC India: The coal miner has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Government of Chhattisgarh for two blocks: Semhardih Phosphorite & Limestone and Raipura Phosphorite & Limestone, located in Balod district.

Lupin: The USFDA conducted an inspection at Lupin's Nagpur injectable facility between September 8–16, concluding the inspection with six observations.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The fashion retailer company has launched a new retail brand OWND, replacing Style Up. Existing Style Up stores will be converted into OWND stores, with a plan to expand to 100 stores by FY-end.

Jaiprakash Associates, PNC Infratech: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates by PNC Infratech. Jaiprakash Associates is currently undergoing the corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Mangal Electrical Industries: The recently listed transformers company reported a 31.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 3.7 crore, while revenue declined 21.6 per cent YoY to Rs 89.66 crore for the June 2025 quarter.

TVS Holdings: The company board will meet on September 22 to consider the issuance of cumulative non-convertible redeemable preference shares via bonus to shareholders.

SJS Enterprises: The auto components maker has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BOE Varitronix (BOEVX), Hong Kong, for collaborative manufacturing of automotive displays in India.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The real estate company has been selected as the partner for the redevelopment of two housing societies in Chembur, Mumbai. The project has an estimated combined gross development potential of Rs 1,700 crore.

Akzo Nobel India: CCI has approved the acquisition of up to 75 per cent stake in Akzo Nobel India by JSW Paints, via a share purchase agreement and mandatory open offer.

Par Drugs and Chemicals: SEBI has issued an order restraining Par Drugs from executing the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) for the slump sale of its business to Phal-Jig Fine Chemicals (PJFCPL). SEBI also directed the NSE to appoint a registered valuer for an independent valuation of the business.