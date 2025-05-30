Top stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Suzlon, Ola Electric, Mazagon Dock, NBCC, Sobha, Ipca Labs

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Thursday amid the positive global sentiments, despite rising bond yields and oil prices. BSE Sensex surged 320.70 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 81,633.02, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 81.15 points, or 0.33 per cent to end at 24,833.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, May 30, 2025:

Q4 results today: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Vodafone Idea, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Sun TV Network, Inox Wind, PTC Industries, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Swan Energy, Titagarh Wagons, Ramkrishna Forgings, PNC Infratech and more are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India), Angel One, Bajaj Finance, Caplin Point Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, Home First Finance Company, Infosys, Jagran Prakashan, Jupiter Wagons, Meghna Infracon Infrastructure, Minda Ponni Sugars (Erode), S Chand and Company and Vimta Labs shall trade ex-dividend today.

Bajaj Auto: The two and three-wheeler major reported 6 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 2,049 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as higher motorcycle exports and foreign exchange gains made up for a slump in domestic demand. The firm's revenue rose 6 per cent to Rs 12,148 crore in Q4FY25. The firm declared a dividend of Rs 210 per share.

Suzlon Energy: The renewables energy player announced a 365 per cent YoY surge in its consolidated net profit for Q4FY25 to Rs 1,181 crore. Its revenue from operations jumped 73 per cent YoY to Rs 3,773 crore. It ended the March quarter with its highest ever order book of 5.6 GW, while Ebitda margins improved more than 200 basis points to 17.94 per cent.

Ola Electric Mobility: The electric two-wheeler maker reported widening of its losses in the fourth quarter to Rs 870 crore, revenue from operations in the reporting period declined 62 per cent YoY to Rs 611 crore. Deliveries fell to 51,375 units from 1.15 lakh units in Q4FY24.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The defence player reported a 51 per cent YoY in its Q4FY25 consolidated net profit at Rs 325 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Its revenue from operations in the said quarter stood at Rs 3,174 crore, up 2.3 per cent YoY. Ebitda was down 82.8 per cent at Rs 90 crore.

NBCC (India): The state-run construction player reported a 29.4 per cent YoY surge in its net profit at Rs 176 crore, while revenue rose 16.2 per cent YoY to Rs 4,642.5 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025. Ebitda increased 19.3 per cent YoY to Rs 290 crore, while margins improved to 6.25 per cent. It declared a final dividend of Rs 0.14 per share.

Sobha: The realty firm reported a nearly six times jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 40.85 crore in the March quarter on higher revenue. Its total income rose more than 60 per cent YoY to Rs 1,270.73 crore. It has delivered over 143.65 million square feet of developable area across 27 Indian cities.

Ipca Labs: The pharma player reported a 13.8 per cent YoY jump in its net profit to Rs 67.8 crore in Q4FY25, while revenue increased 10.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,246.7 crore. Ebitda for the quarter increased 33.2 per cent YoY to Rs 428.8 crore, while margins expanded to 19.09 per cent.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The auto ancillary reported its earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025, posting a 22.75 per cent YoY drop in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,115.38 crore. The company’s revenue from operations rose 8.34 per cent YoY to Rs 29,316.83 crore.

NLC India: The coal company’s subsidiary, NLC India Renewables, has signed a Joint Venture agreement with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology (MAHAPREIT) to accelerate renewable energy development in Maharashtra. Under the agreement, they will develop 2,000 MW of renewable energy projects.

SJVN: The state run utility player reported a net loss of Rs 127.7 crore for the March 2025 quarter, while revenue inched up 4.5 per cent YoY to Rs 504.4 crore. Ebitda increased 0.4 per cent YoY to Rs 240.8 crore, while margins dropped to 47.75 per cent for the quarter.

Engineers India: The state-run engineering company reported a two-and-a-half times jump in profit to Rs 243 crore in the January–March quarter. Its revenue from operations rose 25 per cent YoY to Rs 991 crore during the quarter. It wrote back Rs 82 crore during the March quarter following the settlement of a performance obligation with a client.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Ujaas Energy shall trade ex-bonus, while shares of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.