Top stocks to watch: SBI, KPR Mills, ONGC, Gland Pharma, IRCON, Dixon Tech, United Spirits

Indian benchmark indices settled lower amid muted global cues from the US over fiscal stability and trade deals, which led to profit booking. BSE Sensex tanked 872.93 points, or 1.06 per cent to settle at 81,186.44. NSE's Nifty50 cracked 261.55 points, or 1.05 per cent to end at 24,683.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 21, 2025:

Q4 results today: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, InterGlobe Aviation, Power Finance Corporation, Mankind Pharma, NTPC Green Energy, Rail Vikas Nigam, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Oil India, IndusInd Bank, UNO Minda, Astral, National Aluminium Company, Ircon International, Trident, Star Cement and Va Tech Wabag are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Page Industries and Odyssey Technologies shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Colab Platform shall trade ex-split today.



State Bank of India: The executive committee of the Central Board of the public sector lender has approved a long-term fundraising plan of up to $3 billion for the financial year 2025–26. The funds will be raised in single and multiple tranches through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other major foreign currency.

KPR Mills: Promoters KP Ramasamy, KPD Sigamani, and P Nataraj are likely to sell up to 3.2 per cent stake in the company via block deals, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting sources. The offer size may be around Rs 1,195.6 crore. The floor price is said to be at Rs 1,107 per share.



United Spirits: The maker of Johnnie Walker reported a net profit growth of 75 per cent YoY to Rs 421 crore, while its revenue from operations was up 2 per cent YoY to Rs 6,634 crore. The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per share for the fiscal year 2024-25.



Gland Pharma: The drugmaker reported a 3 per cent YoY fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 186.54 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, impacted by a decline in revenue in the US market. Its consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter dropped to Rs 1,424.91 crore. It recommended a final dividend of Rs 18 per share for the fiscal year 2024-25.

IRCON International: The railway company has received a work order worth Rs 253.56 crore from South Western Railway. The order involves survey, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of KAVACH equipment and other associated works over 778 RKM of the Bengaluru and Mysore divisions of South Western Railway.



Dixon Technologies: The electronics maker reported a stellar set of numbers for the fourth quarter of FY25, with its profit after tax (PAT) soaring 322 per cent YoY to Rs 401 crore. The strong performance was driven by a 121 per cent YoY jump in income to Rs 10,293 crore for the quarter. The company recommended a final dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at Rs 8 per share.



Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The pharma player reported an 11 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 498 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025. Its consolidated total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 2,959 crore, up 7.8 per cent YoY. The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share.



NHPC: The state-run power player reported a 52 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 919.6 crore, while revenue from operations increased 24.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,347 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024.

Fortis Healthcare: The hospital chain reported a 7.44 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 188.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter impacted by impairment on investment in an associate firm, property, plant and equipment, besides higher expenses. Its consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter stood at Rs 2,007.2 crore, up 12.45 per cent YoY.



Nazara Technologies: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of a majority stake in Nazara Technologies by Axana Estates LLP, Plutus Wealth Management LLP, and Junomoneta Finsol.



JK Tyre & Industries: The tyre maker reported a 42.5 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 98.66 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, impacted by higher expenses and adverse forex fluctuation. Its consolidated revenue from operations inched up marginally to Rs 3,758.6 crore. The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY25.



Redington India: The integrated technology solutions provider reported a 30 per cent YoY jump in standalone profit to Rs 209.45 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter The standalone income during the quarter under review rose 25 per cent YoY to Rs 13,137.14 crore. The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 6.8 per share.

Ugro Capital: The NBFC lending to the small and medium sized business units, has announced raising up to Rs 1,315 crore through a combination of preferential allotment of compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) and rights issue of shares. It received board approval for raising up to Rs 915 crore through CCDs and up to Rs 400 crore through rights issues.



Dredging Corporation of India: The dredging firm returned to black and reported a net profit of Rs 21.39 crore for the March 2025 quarter, mainly on the back of increased income. Its total income increased 67 per cent YoY to Rs 464.38 crore in the quarter.