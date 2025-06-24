Top stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, L&T, Cochin Shipyard, Metro Brands, Enviro Infra

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Monday amid the rising tensions in the Middle East with the US getting involved. BSE Sensex plunged 511.38 points, or 0.62 per cent, to settle at 81,896.79, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 140.50 points, or 0.56 per cent to close at 24,971.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 24, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Vedanta, Polycab India and Alkyl Amines Chemicals shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Laddu Gopal Online Services shall trade ex-split today.

Tata Motors: The automobile manufacturer has announced the introductory prices of its all-electric SUV, the Harrier EV. Bookings for the vehicle will begin on July 2, 2025. The prices revealed apply to the rear-wheel drive (RWD) variants, while the pricing for the dual-motor quad-wheel drive (QWD) versions will be announced on June 27.

Adani Enterprises: Mumbai International Airport, a subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings owned by Adani Enterprises, has secured a $750 million investment from a group led by affiliates of Apollo-managed funds and other long-term backers, the US private capital group said on Monday.

Advertisement

Larsen & Toubro: The infra major announced the successful listing of India’s first ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) bonds on the National Stock Exchange, raising Rs 500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The NCDs carry a coupon rate of 6.35 per cent and will mature over a period of three years, with annual interest payments.

Cochin Shipyard: The State-owned shipping player announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hooghly Cochin Shipyard (Hooghly CSL), has secured a notable order valued between Rs 100 crore and Rs 250 crore from Heritage River Journeys, which operates under the brand Antara River Cruises.

Metro Brands: British footwear brand Clarks has announced a strategic partnership with Metro Brands, making the official comeback to the Indian market. Under the terms of a long-term distribution agreement, Metro Brands is appointed as Clarks exclusive Retail and Digital Partner for India & neighboring countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Bluspring Enterprises: The infrastructure management services company announced its results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025 as a separate entity. Its net profit was down 36 per cent YoY to Rs 11 crore, while revenue increased 16 per cent YoY to Rs 783 crore for the quarter. Ebitda was down 29 per cent YoY to Rs 25 crore, while Ebitda margin was dropped to 8 per cent for Q4FY25.

Enviro Infra Engineers: The water & waste-water treatment solutions provider has secured new projects worth Rs 306.30 crore in the domestic market. It has also secured two key solar power projects aggregating to 69 MW (AC) capacity via acquisition of Vento Power Infra for 40 MW solar power project in Odisha, and Soltrix Energy Solution for 29 MW solar power project in Maharashtra.

Devyani International: The quick service restaurant operator will increase its equity stake in Sky Gate Hospitality from 80.72 per cent to 86.13 per cent through a fresh round of investments worth up to Rs 106.25 crore. The company said it has executed a share subscription agreement and shareholders agreement with Sky Gate and its founders.

HG Infra Engineering: The EPC player has been declared as the lowest bidder for creation of an integrated material handling facility at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai by Military Engineer Services (MES) in Maharashtra. The value of the said project is Rs 117.77 crore.

Advertisement

ITI: The state-owned telecom gear maker announced the receipt of the final Rs 25 crore tranche from the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), completing the Rs 200 crore land transaction for its 22.258-acre property in Electronic City, Bengaluru.

Allcargo Logistics: The logistics solutions firm reported mixed performance across key business segments for May 2025, with a slight uptick in less-than-container ;oad (LCL) volumes and stable full container load (FCL) numbers. LCL volumes stood at 728,000 cubic metres, registering a 3 per cent rise compared to April 2025, though showing a 4 per cent decline versus May 2024.

Garware Technical Fibres: The textile company through its wholly owned UK-based subsidiary, Garware Technical Fibres UK has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire offshore & trawl supply AS (OTS), a Norway-based provider of advanced synthetic cordage solutions for the offshore oil & gas, aquaculture, marine and commercial fishing industries.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The auto components company announced the appointment of Jeffrey Mark Overly as the new Chairperson of its Board of Directors, and Priya Sachdev Kapur as an Additional Non-Executive Director.