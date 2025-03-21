Top stocks to watch: TCS, Hindalco, HUL, Hero Moto, Asian Paints, Manappuram, Zomato & PFC

Indian benchmark indices settled higher for the straight fourth session amid positive domestic and global cues including reduced selling pressure from FIIs and fall in the US dollar index. BSE Sensex rallied 847.13 points, or 1.12 per cent, to end at 76,296.18. NSE's Nifty50 soared 283.05 points, or 1.24 per cent, to settle at 23,190.65. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, March 21, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, NMDC and Acceleratebs India shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Last Mile Enterprises, Shukra Pharmaceuticals, Optimus Finance and Softrak Venture Invesments shall trade ex-split, while shares of Gamco and Greenlam Laminates shall trade ex-bonus today.



Tata Consultancy Services: The IT services and solutions provider has partnered with The Cumberland Building Society in the UK to modernize its core banking ecosystem. TCS will deploy its digital banking solution, TCS BaNCSTM for Core Banking, along with TCS Digital Home Lending Solution and Quartz for Compliance, to drive innovation and operational efficiency.



Hindustan Unilever: The company board of FMC major approved the investment to acquire a 14.3 per cent stake in Lucro Plastecycle, a leading player in recycled flexible plastics. The investment aims to strengthen plastic circularity by increasing the availability of recycled content for flexibles, providing a roadmap for businesses to move towards sustainable plastic packaging.



Hindalco Industries: The aluminium major plans to invest Rs 45,000 crore across aluminium, copper, and specialty alumina businesses to deliver both upstream and next-generation high-precision engineered products.



Asian Paints: The paint maker's subsidiary, Asian Paints International, Singapore (APIPL), has completed the divestment of its Indonesia operations by selling its entire stake in PT Asian Paints Indonesia (PTAPI) and PT Asian Paints Color Indonesia (PTAPCI) for SGD 6.8 million (Rs 44 crore). PTAPI and PTAPCI have ceased to be subsidiaries of APIPL with effect from March 20.



Hero MotoCorp: The motorcycles and scooters maker will make a strategic investment of up to Rs 525 crore (in one or more tranches) in Euler Motors for a 32.5 per cent stake, foraying into the electric three-wheeler market. The acquisition is expected to be completed by April 30, 2025.



Manappuram Finance: The global private investment firm Bain Capital has entered into definitive agreements to acquire joint control of the gold financer. The existing promoters will continue to stay fully invested. As part of the transaction, Bain Capital will be investing Rs 4,385 crore to acquire an 18 per cent stake in the company via a preferential allotment of equity and warrants at a price of Rs 236 per share.



Zomato: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the change in name of the company from Zomato Limited to Eternal Limited, effective March 20.



Power Finance Corporation: The state-run shadow lender's subsidiary, PFC Consulting, has transferred Mundra I Transmission to Adani Energy Solutions. Mundra I Transmission was established for the development of the transmission system for the supply of power to green hydrogen/ammonia manufacturing potential in the Mundra area of Gujarat.



Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The pharma player has received final approval from the USFDA for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution. Olopatadine Ophthalmic is used to treat itching of the eye caused by allergic conjunctivitis (pink eye).



RailTel Corporation of India: The railway company has received a work order from the Ministry of Defence for OFC laying work amounting to Rs 16.89 crore.



Container Corporation of India: The state-run logistics company has placed an order with GATX India for the supply of 10 rakes of BLSS wagons on operating lease for 10 years. The value of the order is Rs 192 crore.



JSW Energy: The company board of the renewable energy player has approved the allotment of 80,000 NCDs, aggregating to Rs 800 crore in two tranches.



Lloyds Metals and Energy: The metal player has received environmental clearance for the upcoming 1.2 MTPA wire rod project and 4.0 MTPA pellet plant project in Chandrapur, Maharashtra.



CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The electricals power and engineering solutions company has entered the air coolers market with the launch of its JetChill technology.



Unichem Laboratories: The pharma company has completed its capacity expansion (Phase I) of the API plant at Pithampur, with an investment of Rs 200 crore.



Central Depository Services: The financial services company's subsidiary, Centrico Insurance Repository, has entered into an agreement with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to provide insurance repository services.



Piramal Pharma: The drugmaker's subsidiaries, BrePco Biopharma (BPCO) and Piramal Critical Care (PCC), have received market authorization for Neoatricon from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).