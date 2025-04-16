Top stocks to watch: TCS, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Pru Life, IREDA, Vedanta, Adani Total Gas, Swiggy & NHPC

Indian benchmark indices managed to post big gains on Tuesday as exemptions from reciprocal tariffs led to a relief rally, ahead of Q4 earnings. BSE Sensex zoomed 1,577.63 points, or 2.10 per cent to end the day at 76,734.89, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 500 points, or 2.19 per cent to close at 23,328.55. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 16, 2025:

Related Articles



Corporate actions today: Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shall trade ex-dividend today.



Quarterly results today: Wipro, Angel One, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Swaraj Engines, and GTPL Hathway are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Tata Consultancy Services: The Andhra Pradesh government has allotted 21.16 acres of land in Visakhapatnam to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for a symbolic price of just 99 paisa. According to sources, TCS plans to invest Rs 1,370 crore in its Vizag unit and create 12,000 jobs.



IndusInd Bank: The private lender has received a report from an external agency identifying discrepancies related to derivative deals. The report has quantified the negative impact of these derivative deals, as of June 2024, at Rs 1,979 crore. The agency has assessed an adverse impact of 2.27 per cent on the bank’s net worth as of December 2024 due to these discrepancies.



ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: The private life insurance player reported a 122.3 per cent YoY to Rs 386.3 crore, while net premium income grew 10.7 per cent YoY to Rs 16,369.2 crore. The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 0.85 apiece. Value of new business grew 2.4 per cent YoY to Rs 795 crore, while VNB margins expanded to 22.5 per cent.



Vedanta: Cairn Oil & Gas has acquired 7 new blocks in the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Round IX auction. These newly awarded blocks include 4 onshore and 3 shallow water blocks located in the hydrocarbon basins of Cambay, Saurashtra, and Mumbai. With this addition, Cairn’s portfolio now comprises 69 blocks across the country.



Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: The state-run NBFCs profit zoomed more than 48.7 per cent YoY to Rs 501.6 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The company's net interest income surged 47.3 per cent YoY to Rs 801.3 crore in the quarter.



Adani Total Gas: The Nodal Agency, GAIL (India), has reduced the allocation of APM-priced domestic gas to the company by 15 per cent, effective April 16. This reduction is being offset by the supply of New Well Gas (NWG). However, the higher cost of NWG and lower APM gas allocation are expected to adversely impact the company’s profitability.



Swiggy: The food delivery company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Labour & Employment to enhance gig and logistics employment opportunities on the National Career Service (NCS) portal, aiming to create over 12 lakh job opportunities over the next 2–3 years.



ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The private insurer's net profit dropped 1.9 per cent YoY to Rs 509.6 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Gross premium written jumped 10.2 per cent YoY to Rs 6,903, while net premium written soared 15 per cent to 5,481 crore. Underwriting losses narrowed to Rs 209.7 crore.



Dabur India: Dabur International FZE, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Dabur India, has decided to incorporate a new entity in the UK. This new entity will also be a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Dabur India and will engage in the sales and distribution of FMCG products.



Mahanagar Gas: The allocation of administrative price mechanism (APM) natural gas to the company has been reduced by 18 per cent, effective April 16, compared to the previous fortnight’s allocation. The reduced APM volume is being replaced with New Well/Well Intervention Gas (NWG).



Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain has signed a license agreement for a hotel property—Lemon Tree Resort—in Mori Bera, Rajasthan. The property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels, and is expected to commence operations in FY27.



NHPC: After the successful completion of its trial run, NHPC has declared the commercial operation (COD) of Unit-4 (200 MW) of the Parbati-II HE Project (4x200 MW) in Himachal Pradesh. The commercial operation of Unit-1, Unit-2, and Unit-3 (200 MW each) was already declared on April 1.



Oil India: The oil exploration company has secured 9 blocks under OALP Round IX, adding over 51,000 sq. km to its exploration portfolio—6 blocks as the sole operator and 3 as a consortium partner. With this addition, OIL’s total exploration acreage has increased from 60,000 sq. km to 110,000 sq. km, registering an 85 per cent growth.



Aster DM Healthcare: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed merger of Quality Care India (QCIL) into Aster DM Healthcare via a scheme of amalgamation. Post-merger, Aster will be renamed Aster DM Quality Care. Prior to the merger, Aster will acquire a 5 per cent stake in QCIL from BCP Asia II TopCo IV Pte Ltd and Centella Mauritius Holdings in exchange for a primary share issuance by Aster.



Gensol Engineering: The SEBI has barred promoter brothers Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi from holding any directorship or key position in Gensol Engineering (GEL) or any other entity. Both GEL and the Jaggi brothers have been prohibited from accessing the securities market.



Max India: The Board has approved raising funds of up to Rs 125 crore through the issuance of equity shares via a rights issue.