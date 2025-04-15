scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
IndusInd Bank, Axis, ICICI, HDFC Bank: BNP Paribas sees up to 90% upside in select financial stocks

Feedback

IndusInd Bank, Axis, ICICI, HDFC Bank: BNP Paribas sees up to 90% upside in select financial stocks

BNP Paribas sees 90 per cent upside on Fedbank Financial Services, 64 per cent on SBI Life, 52 per cent on Axis Bank, 47 per cent on HDFC Bank and 25 per cent on IndusInd Bank.      

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Bank stocks: Recent developments do impact India less than many peers and a domestic-oriented sector like financials even more so, making it a viable outperformance candidate, BNP Paribas said. Bank stocks: Recent developments do impact India less than many peers and a domestic-oriented sector like financials even more so, making it a viable outperformance candidate, BNP Paribas said.

BNP Paribas's BFSI research marketing trip through Singapore and Hong Kong last week a few 
threw surprises. It said large private banks back are in focus and HDFC Bank as an idea perhaps saw the biggest change in receptivity among investors since its last visit. Investors mostly agreed with Q4FY25 surprise candidates – with the exception of SBI, it said. The foreign brokerage noted that the banking management commentary on credit growth will be watched closely to evaluate the growth acceleration.

Related Articles

"There was a significant reduction in pushback on the case for India financials, versus the mood at the end of last year, especially large-cap private bank favourites. BNP Paribas sees 90 per cent upside on Fedbank Financial Services, 64 per cent on SBI Life, 52 per cent on Axis Bank, 47 per cent on HDFC Bank and 25 per cent on IndusInd Bank.

Investors, BNP Paribas said, felt that most asset classes -- even gold and treasuries, are likely to be extremely correlated in the near term and vulnerable to news-flow shocks. But they believe recent developments do impact India less than many peers and a domestic-oriented sector like financials even more so, making it a viable outperformance candidate, BNP Paribas said.

"Most investors agreed that RBI backstopping the liquidity impact of foreign capital outflows remains the North Star to look up for guidance from the well of worry that they find themselves in. Opinion was slightly more divided on our contention that this inspires c13% credit growth for the system in FY26, which appears to be 100-150bps higher than consensus," BNP Paribas said. 

The brokerage said its counter-consensus perspective in preferring large banks over NBFCs through a rate cut also found purchase as did its reasoning on why current account (CA) balances should stage a recovery now. 

"While investors did agree to a bank margin tailwind post 1QFY25, queries around possibility/impact of more CY25 cuts were discussed too. We found minimal pushback to our thesis of earnings growth bottoming in 4QFY25," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 15, 2025, 3:45 PM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement