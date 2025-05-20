Top stocks to watch today: BEL, Power Grid, DLF, IndusInd Bank, Waaree Energies, RVNL, Ola Electric

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Monday after Moody's downgrade on the US credit. Also, China's economic data weighed on the market sentiments. BSE Sensex tanked 271.17 points, or 0.33 per cent to settle at 82,059.42, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 74.35 points, or 0.30 per cent to end at 24,945.45. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 20, 2025:

Q4 results today: Hindalco Industries, Solar Industries India, Max Healthcare Institute, United Spirits, Torrent Pharma, Dixon Technologies, NHPC, Zydus Lifesciences, Fortis Healthcare, 360 One WAM, Gland Pharma, Aster DM Healthcare, EIH, Whirlpool of India, Godawari Power & Ispat, Gabriel India, JK Tyre & Industries are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run utility player reported a marginal net profit dip of 0.6 per cent YoY to Rs 4,143 crore, while the revenue from operations rose 2.5 per cent YoY at Rs 12,275 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.



IndusInd Bank: India's markets regulator is investigating six officials of the private lender for insider trading to determine if they sold stock options while being aware of accounting lapses at the bank before these were publicly disclosed, reported news agency Reuters citing sources.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence major announced its Q4FY25 earnings with a net profit growth of 18 per cent YoY to Rs 2,127 crore, while its revenue from operations was reported at Rs 9,150 crore, up 7 per cent YoY. The company board announced a final dividend of Rs 0.90 per share.



DLF: The realty major announced a net profit growth of 39 per cent YoY to Rs 1,282 crore, while the revenue from operations was up 46 per cent YoY at Rs 3,128 crore. The company board announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share. A major share of the cost was for land, plots, constructed properties, development rights and others at Rs 1,652 crore.



Waaree Energies: The renewable energy player reported acquisition of Kamath Transformers and a wholly owned newly incorporated subsidiary Green New Delhi Forever Energy. It also reclassified Metafin Cleantech Finance as the public shareholder of the company, which was earlier among the promoter group entities.

Ola Electric Mobility: The electric 2-wheeler player is said to meet on Thursday, May 22 to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds, by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or any other eligible securities, in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis or such other methods.



IRB Infrastructure Developers: The toll-operator posted 14 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 214.7 crore for March 2025, driven by rise in revenue from operations. Total revenue from operations rose 4.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,149.2 crore. It posted 23 per cent YoY rise in its toll revenue to Rs 6,360 crore for financial year 2024-25.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway fimr emerged as the lowest bidder for an IRCON International project worth Rs 178.64 crore for supply of various signalling, telecommunications and EIMWB materials; installation, testing and commissioning of distributed/centralised electronic interlocking (El) Installations at 10 new stations.



ACME Solar Holding: The renewable energy player returned to black in the March 2025 quarter, with a net profit of Rs 122 crore, with a revenue rising 69.5 per cent YoY to Rs 539 crore, driven by capacity addition of 1200 MW. Ebitda came in at Rs 488 crore, up 118.3 per cent YoY while Ebitda margins improved to 90.5 per cent.

Shyam Metalics and Energy: The metal company has announced its strategic entry into the wagon manufacturing segment with a greenfield facility at Kharagpur, West Bengal. The facility, developed under its step-down subsidiary, Ramsarup Industries, is scheduled to commence operations by March 2026.



Petronet LNG: The leading gas import terminal operator reported a 45 per cent YoY rise in profit to Rs 1,070 crore in the fourth quarter, driven by a reversal of impairment. Its revenue from operations dropped 10 per cent YoY to Rs 12,316 crore in the January–March period due to lower utilization of its LNG terminals. It processed 205 thousand British thermal units (TBTU).



Zydus Wellness: The pharma firm reported a 14.4 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 171.9 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, driven by strong performance of its food and nutrition as well as personal care segments. The company board also approved a stock split in a 1:5 ratio.



DOMS Industries: The homegrown stationary player reported a 7.2 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 48.4 crore, while revenue increased 26 per cent YoY to Rs 508.7 crore. The company board approved a final dividend of Rs 3.15 per cent, while its board approved acquisition of 51 per cent stake in Super Treads.

HFCL: The telecom infra company has received a purchase order worth Rs 173.72 crore for the supply of indigenously manufactured telecom networking equipment for the 5G network of a leading domestic telecom service provider.