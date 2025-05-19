Zydus Wellness shared its Q4 earnings results, stock split news, and final dividend declaration for FY25 on Monday. This marks the company's first stock split since going public. The company focuses on consumer goods, particularly in the health and wellness sector, and reported a 15% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 172 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, compared to Rs 150.3 crore a year earlier.

The firm announced stock split in a 1:5 ratio, making this a significant moment for the company since its listing. "Subject to shareholder approval, the Board of Directors meeting on May 19, 2025, has approved the split/sub-division of equity shares from a face value of Rs 10 each to Rs 2 each, fully paid-up," Zydus Wellness stated in a filing to the stock exchange.

In addition, a final dividend of Rs 6 per share was declared for FY25. "The Board of Directors meeting today has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 for each equity share of Rs 10, subject to approval by members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting set for Wednesday, July 30, 2025," the firm announced.

Zydus Wellness stock ended 0.14% higher at Rs 1833.45 on Monday. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 11,666 crore on BSE.

Consolidated total revenue from operations for the fourth quarter reached Rs 910.6 crore, up from Rs 778 crore in the same period last year, as disclosed by Zydus Wellness in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, total expenses for the quarter increased to Rs 740.5 crore, compared to Rs 632.2 crore during the corresponding period last year.

With a strong focus on marketing initiatives, several key brands, including Nutralite, Glucon-D, Everyuth, and Nycil, showed solid performance throughout the quarter, according to the company.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, consolidated net profit amounted to Rs 346.9 crore, up from Rs 266.9 crore in 2023-24. The company also reported consolidated total revenue from operations of Rs 2,708.9 crore for FY25, an increase from Rs 2,327.8 crore in FY24.

The food and nutrition segment continued its positive growth trajectory, experiencing a quarterly growth rate of 15.4% and an annual growth rate of 13% for FY25.

Zydus Wellness Ltd is engaged in business encompassing the entire value chain in the development, production, marketing and distribution of health and wellness products.