Top weekly stock picks by Axis Securities: Datamatics, HUL, Asahi India Glass

Axis Securities has released its latest weekly technical outlook, spotlighting its three high-conviction stock picks for short-term gains based on strong technical patterns and momentum indicators. The brokerage maintains a cautious view on broader markets, but identifies select opportunities in individual stocks showing bullish trends.

1) Datamatics Global Services Ltd (Brokerage-calculated market price: Rs 732)

Advertisement

Related Articles

Axis recommends buying Datamatics in the Rs 713–699 range, with a stop loss at Rs 668 and a potential upside of 11–15 per cent. The stock recently broke out above a descending triangle pattern at Rs 687, backed by rising volumes. This indicates the end of a long consolidation phase since December 2023. The breakout is also supported by a rebound from the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirming renewed strength.

2) Hindustan Unilever Ltd (Rs 2,520)

HUL has been suggested as a strong technical pick within the Rs 2,510–2,460 range, with a stop loss of Rs 2,385. According to Axis Sec, the stock is poised for an 8–11 per cent gain. It has staged a breakout from an inverted head and shoulders pattern at Rs 2,464 and is trading above its upper Bollinger Band, signalling a bullish reversal. The RSI trend is upward and above 50, reinforcing positive momentum.

Advertisement

3. Asahi India Glass Ltd (Rs 852)

Axis recommends entering Asahi India Glass between Rs 840–824, with a stop loss at Rs 770 and an upside target of 15–20 per cent. The stock has broken above a strong resistance zone near Rs 810 and continues to hold above key moving averages (20-day, 50-, 100-day and 200-day), indicating sustained bullish strength. A retest and rebound from the breakout level further validate the upside move.

Market Outlook

Despite these stock-specific opportunities, Axis maintains a cautious stance on the broader Nifty and Bank Nifty indices, which are trading with a negative bias. The report notes bearish indicators on weekly charts, warning of possible downside if support levels fail to hold.

Advertisement

Investors are advised to consider a holding period of 3–4 weeks for these picks while monitoring stop-loss levels closely.