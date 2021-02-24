Trading hours on NSE, BSE extended till 5 pm today

Trading hours for NSE and BSE were extended till 5 pm after a technical glitch hit the India's largest exchange on Wednesday.

"NSE & BSE to reopen for extended trading from 3.45 pm to 5pm. All F&O MIS positions will get squared off at 4.15 pm and all F&O CO positions will forcibly be squared off by 4 pm," said Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha in a tweet.

Earlier, trading on NSE was halted due to a technical glitch. Trading remained suspended from 11:40 am to 3:30 pm today. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has said that it's looking into the issue and has sought details of the technical glitch from the NSE.

The technical glitch on NSE occured a day ahead of the monthley derivaties expiry.

Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit said, "Expiry eve is a crucial day for expiry related trades as time decay sets in. As indices froze a little after 10 am, F&O trades that reference such benchmark indices also slowed down. With hardly an hour's trade possible for such index-based traders, the higher margins on F&O positions may have been a double whammy. Towards this end, BSE being open may not have been much solace, but certainly a back up avenue for cash traders. Fortunately VIX had calmed down after Monday's steep fall, and the extended session post 3:45 pm could help settle things. As of Tuesday, Nifty and Bank Nifty rollovers were at 40.9 and 36.7 respectively, in line with what is usually seen on similar days of previous expiries."