Trent Q2 business update: Revenue rises 17%, 53 new stores added

Trent Ltd, the Tata Group’s retail arm, recorded a 17% year-on-year growth in standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended September 2025, reaching Rs 5,002 crore compared to Rs 4,260 crore in the previous year’s corresponding period. The company’s performance in the first half of FY26 saw revenue climbing 19% to ₹10,063 crore, up from ₹8,488 crore a year earlier. Trent’s retail presence expanded significantly with its portfolio as of September 30, 2025, comprising 261 Westside stores, 806 Zudio outlets—including three in the UAE—and 34 other lifestyle concept stores. The net addition of 53 new stores in the second quarter included 13 Westside and 40 Zudio stores.

The company’s quarterly update indicated a slight moderation in growth momentum when compared with the June quarter. Brokerage firm Bernstein highlighted a notable slowdown in revenue growth at the start of FY26, with Q1 revenue growth reported at 20%, a substantial drop from the 57% achieved in Q1 FY25. Despite this, Trent delivered solid results in Q1 FY26 with net profit rising 8.5% to ₹424.7 crore and EBITDA climbing 38% year-on-year to ₹848 crore. Margins for the quarter improved to 17.3% from 15%, comfortably outperforming market expectations.

Trent shares declined 0.91% to ₹4,771 on the NSE, after touching an intraday low of ₹4,693.20. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.69 lakh crore today. Trent shares have climbed 130%, 229.73% and 604% in two years, three years and five years, respectively The multibagger stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, with its RSI at 36.6.

Trent stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Trent stock hit a record high of Rs 8,345.85 on October 14, 2024. It has lost 43% since then.