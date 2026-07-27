Trent or DMart: Analyst decodes short-term and long-term outlook

Retail stocks may still command expensive valuations, but Tata Group's retail chain firm Trent Ltd has emerged as the preferred long-term bet in the space, according to WealthMill Securities Director of Research Kranti Bathini. In a stock-specific market where investors are being urged to stay selective, Bathini said Trent continues to look attractive even after a sharp run-up, while also naming DMart as another retail play worth tracking for the long haul.

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Valuations remain the key hurdle

Bathini struck a note of caution on the broader retail pack, making it clear that pricing remains the biggest challenge for fresh investors. “The valuations are the key concern to make any kind of serious investments in these companies,” he said while responding to a query on Trent, Vishal Mega Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion Retail.

That caution is significant in the current market backdrop, where experts underscored a buy-on-dips approach across sectors rather than aggressive lump-sum buying. For retail names, where growth expectations are often priced in early, entry discipline becomes even more critical.

Why Trent still stands out

Even with that caveat, Bathini’s preference was unambiguous. “By and large, Trent looks attractive to me despite of the higher valuations,” he said, pointing to the stock’s recent correction after a strong rally.

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According to Bathini, Trent had climbed to a recent high of around Rs 3,400 before correcting toward the Rs 3,000 zone and slipping below that mark. That pullback, in his view, improves the risk-reward equation for investors willing to build exposure gradually rather than chase momentum at peaks.

His advice was clear: “He need to have a strategy of buying on dips for Trent.” The comment reinforces a broader market theme visible across the discussion — quality stocks remain investible, but only with valuation sensitivity and staggered accumulation.

DMart enters the long-term conversation

Bathini also widened the lens beyond the stocks mentioned in the query and suggested Avenue Supermarts, the operator of DMart, as another serious contender in the retail basket. “For a longer-term perspective DMart also, as a investment play in terms of the retail space is concerned,” he said.

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That recommendation matters because it shifts the conversation from short-term price action to durability of business models in organised retail. While Trent appears to be the tactical favourite after a correction, DMart was positioned more as a steady long-duration idea for investors seeking exposure to the consumption theme.

What it means for investors

The takeaway for investors is not a blanket endorsement of the entire retail pack, but a selective call within it. Bathini’s comments suggest that in a richly valued sector, stock choice and entry price matter more than ever.

For now, Trent appears to be the preferred pick on weakness, while DMart remains on the radar as a longer-term compounder. In a market still shaped by volatility, that combination of caution and conviction may define how smart money approaches retail stocks next.