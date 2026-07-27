NFO alert: SBI MF floats Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 ETF FOF; why should you choose it

SBI Mutual Fund has launched the SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 ETF Fund of Fund (FOF), an open-ended scheme that will invest in the SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 ETF. The new fund offer (NFO) opened on July 27 and will close on August 5, 2026.

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The scheme aims to provide returns that closely correspond to those generated by the SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 ETF. However, the fund house has stated there is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved.

You should choose this fund if:

You are seeking long-term capital appreciation

You want to invest in the SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 ETF

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Features of the fund:

Under its investment strategy, the scheme will invest 95% to 100% of its assets in units of the SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 ETF. The remaining up to 5% may be invested in government securities such as G-Secs, State Development Loans (SDLs), treasury bills, triparty repo, and units of liquid mutual funds.

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The minimum investment amount during the NFO is ₹5,000, with subsequent investments starting at ₹1,000. Investors can also invest through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) with options available on a daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual basis.

The fund will be managed by Viral Chhadva, who has been associated with SBI Mutual Fund since December 2020 and currently manages several passive investment offerings.

SBI Mutual Fund has classified the scheme as carrying a very high level of risk. The benchmark associated with the scheme has also been categorised as very high risk.

The fund house has advised investors to consult their financial advisers if they are uncertain about whether the product is suitable for their investment objectives.

