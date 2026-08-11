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Triveni Turbine stock tanks up to 8% post 'tough' Q1 show 

Triveni Turbine stock tanks up to 8% post 'tough' Q1 show 

Triveni Turbine  stock fell 7.91% to Rs 584 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 634.20. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 19,118 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 3:19 PM IST
Triveni Turbine stock tanks up to 8% post 'tough' Q1 show Triveni Turbine's net profit fell 20.6% to Rs 51.1 crore in Q1 against Rs 64.4 crore a year ago.

Shares of Triveni Turbine tanked 8% on Tuesday after the maker of industrial steam turbines reported its Q1 earnings. Triveni Turbine  stock fell 7.91% to Rs 584 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 634.20. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 19,118 crore.

Total 7.57 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 45.46 crore on Tuesday. The stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 428.50 on March 23, 2026 and a 52-week high of Rs 787.85 on May 29, 2026.

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Triveni Turbine's net profit fell 20.6% to Rs 51.1 crore in Q1 against Rs 64.4 crore a year ago.  Profit before tax also slipped 20.1% to Rs 69.7 crore in the June 2026 quarter against Rs 87.3 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

EBITDA also fell 17% to Rs 79.7 crore in Q1 against Rs 95.8 crore in the year ago period.

On the other hand, revenue rose 19.2% to Rs 442.7 crore in Q1 against Rs 371.3 crore a year ago.

The management said Q1 FY27 was a tough quarter. Order execution reflects the business environment and order intake of around a year ago. Margins during the quarter were impacted by an unfavorable mix, price escalation, and the delivery phasing of some strategic orders.

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Triveni Turbine is a globally recognized leader in industrial heat and power solutions and decentralised, sustainable energy systems. With a strong foundation in engineering excellence, the Company designs and delivers high-efficiency, reliable, and customized solutions that enable industries worldwide to optimize energy use, enhance operational performance, and reduce carbon emissions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 3:19 PM IST
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