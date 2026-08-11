Triveni Turbine stock tanks up to 8% post 'tough' Q1 show 

Triveni Turbine's net profit fell 20.6% to Rs 51.1 crore in Q1 against Rs 64.4 crore a year ago. Profit before tax also slipped 20.1% to Rs 69.7 crore in the June 2026 quarter against Rs 87.3 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

EBITDA also fell 17% to Rs 79.7 crore in Q1 against Rs 95.8 crore in the year ago period.

On the other hand, revenue rose 19.2% to Rs 442.7 crore in Q1 against Rs 371.3 crore a year ago.

The management said Q1 FY27 was a tough quarter. Order execution reflects the business environment and order intake of around a year ago. Margins during the quarter were impacted by an unfavorable mix, price escalation, and the delivery phasing of some strategic orders.

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Triveni Turbine is a globally recognized leader in industrial heat and power solutions and decentralised, sustainable energy systems. With a strong foundation in engineering excellence, the Company designs and delivers high-efficiency, reliable, and customized solutions that enable industries worldwide to optimize energy use, enhance operational performance, and reduce carbon emissions.