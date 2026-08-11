Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Iris Clothings shares hit record high as Nippon India Equity buys stake 

Iris Clothings shares hit record high as Nippon India Equity buys stake 

Iris Clothings stock rose 6% to a high of Rs 57.71 on Tuesday on NSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1074 crore

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 1:25 PM IST
Iris Clothings shares hit record high as Nippon India Equity buys stake Iris Clothings stock is trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Shares of Iris Clothings Ltd, engaged in manufacturing of kids wear, hit their record high on Tuesday. The rally in Iris Clothings stock came after Nippon India Equity Opportunities AIF bought 15 lakh shares of the firm at an average price of Rs 55 apiece on August 10, according to bulk deal data available on NSE. Value of the bulk deal amounts to Rs 8.25 crore.

Advertisement

Subsequently, Iris Clothings stock rose 6% to a high of Rs 57.71 on Tuesday on NSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1074 crore. The stock is not listed on BSE. The stock is overbought on charts with a RSI of 87. It is also trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

According to Trendlyne's shareholding data, promoters held a majority 61.2% stake in the company at the end of the June quarter, while the remaining 38.1% was held by public shareholders.

Among public shareholders, more than 70 retail shareholders with investments of over ?2 lakh each collectively held a 20% stake in the company, while investors with investments of up to ?2 lakh held a 6% stake as of Q1FY27.

Advertisement

In Q1, net profit of Iris Clothings rose 52.47% to Rs 4.01 crore against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales came 26.31% higher at Rs 47.24 crore in Q1 against Rs 37.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

IRIS Clothings Ltd. is an Indian apparel manufacturer specializing in infant and children’s wear. The company operates as a fully integrated player, covering the entire lifecycle of garment production from design and fabric procurement to manufacturing and branding.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more