Iris Clothings shares hit record high as Nippon India Equity buys stake 

Shares of Iris Clothings Ltd, engaged in manufacturing of kids wear, hit their record high on Tuesday. The rally in Iris Clothings stock came after Nippon India Equity Opportunities AIF bought 15 lakh shares of the firm at an average price of Rs 55 apiece on August 10, according to bulk deal data available on NSE. Value of the bulk deal amounts to Rs 8.25 crore.
Subsequently, Iris Clothings stock rose 6% to a high of Rs 57.71 on Tuesday on NSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1074 crore. The stock is not listed on BSE. The stock is overbought on charts with a RSI of 87. It is also trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.