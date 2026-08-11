Iris Clothings shares hit record high as Nippon India Equity buys stake 

According to Trendlyne's shareholding data, promoters held a majority 61.2% stake in the company at the end of the June quarter, while the remaining 38.1% was held by public shareholders.

Among public shareholders, more than 70 retail shareholders with investments of over ?2 lakh each collectively held a 20% stake in the company, while investors with investments of up to ?2 lakh held a 6% stake as of Q1FY27.

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In Q1, net profit of Iris Clothings rose 52.47% to Rs 4.01 crore against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales came 26.31% higher at Rs 47.24 crore in Q1 against Rs 37.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

IRIS Clothings Ltd. is an Indian apparel manufacturer specializing in infant and children’s wear. The company operates as a fully integrated player, covering the entire lifecycle of garment production from design and fabric procurement to manufacturing and branding.