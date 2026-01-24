UltraTech Cement Q3 earnings: Net profit jumps 27% to Rs 1,729 crore; revenue up 23%

UltraTech Cement, the cement flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,729.44 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. This marks a growth of 26.8 per cent compared to the net profit of Rs 1,363.44 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The building materials giant saw its revenue from operations climb by 22.8 per cent to Rs 21,829.68 crore in the reporting quarter, against Rs 17,778.83 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Operationally, the company delivered a strong performance with operating EBITDA standing at Rs 3,915 crore, a significant jump of 35 per cent from Rs 2,895 crore in the year-ago period. The operating margin expanded to 18 per cent for the quarter, improving from 16 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

In terms of volume, UltraTech achieved consolidated sales of 38.87 million tonnes (MT), registering a 15 per cent year-on-year growth. The domestic grey cement volumes grew by 15.4 per cent to 36.37 MT. The company reported a capacity utilisation of 77 per cent during the quarter.

The quarter also witnessed significant corporate developments, with The India Cements Limited becoming a subsidiary effective December 24, 2024, following UltraTech's acquisition of a controlling stake.

Additionally, the company noted an exceptional item of Rs 88.48 crore towards the statutory impact of the new labour codes.

The company also commissioned 1.8 mtpa of new capacity during the quarter, taking its total domestic grey cement capacity to a staggering 188.66 mtpa.