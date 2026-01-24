Upcoming dividends: Persistent Systems, Wipro, SRF, Coforge, GCPL to go ex-date next week

Domestic equity markets are bracing for an action-packed week as a slew of corporate heavyweights and mid-cap stocks are set to trade ex-dividend. From IT giants to FMCG leaders, companies are set to trade ex-dividend to reward their shareholders with payouts.

Persistent Systems Ltd has announced an interim dividend of Rs 22 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2025-26. The company has fixed Tuesday, January 27, 2026, as the record date to determine eligibility.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Another IT major, Wipro Ltd, is also turning ex-dividend next week. Following their board meeting held in mid-January, Wipro declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share of par value Rs 2 each. The record date for this payout is also set for January 27, 2026, with the payment expected to reach shareholders on or before February 14, 2026.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 apiece for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for ascertaining the names of the shareholders who would be entitled to receive the said dividend is Friday, January 30, 2026. The dividend would be disbursed by February 22, 2026.

Meanwhile, SRF Ltd declared a second interim dividend for 2025-26 of Rs 5 per share with a face value of Rs 10. The record date for SRF shareholders is slated for Tuesday, January 27, 2026, with payments to be made by mid-February.

Advertisement

Coforge Ltd declared its third interim dividend of Rs 4 per share. While the company has fixed January 31, 2026, as the record date.

On January 27, United Spirits Ltd would trade ex-dividend for a payout of Rs 6, while Ksolves India Ltd would trade ex-dividend for a dividend of Rs 5 per share.

On January 28, Wendt (India) Ltd (Rs 20 per share), KEI Industries Ltd (Rs 4.50), K.P. Energy Ltd (Rs 0.20), and KPI Green Energy Ltd (Rs 0.20) would also turn ex-date.

On January 29, India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd (Rs 10 per share), Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd (Rs 5), IIFL Finance Ltd (Rs 4), Shanthi Gears Ltd (Rs 3), Zensar Technologies Ltd (Rs 2.40), Jindal Stainless Ltd (Rs 1.00), and Orient Electric Ltd (Rs 0.75).

Advertisement

On January 30, Mastek Ltd (Rs 8), Siemens Energy India Ltd (Rs 4), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd (Rs 3.50), Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) (Rs 3.50), Innova Captab Ltd (Rs 2), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Rs 1.60), Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd (Rs 1), and Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (Rs 0.75), would go ex-dividend.