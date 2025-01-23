UltraTech Cement Q3 results: Profit falls 17% to Rs 1,470 crore YoY; stock jumps 8%

UltraTech Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a 17.30 per cent drop, year-on-year (YoY), in its consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 1,469.50 crore as against Rs 1,776.98 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 2.70 per cent to Rs 17,193.33 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 16,739.97 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from cement export, readymix concrete (RMC), building products and overseas grew by 37 per cent, 14 per cent, 26 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively, on a yearly basis.

The cement firm's consolidated sales volume improved by 11 per cent YoY to 30.37 million tonnes in Q3 FY25. Domestic sales volume climbed 10.6 per cent to 28.81 million tonnes.

On capital expenditure, the company said its expansion program is progressing as per schedule. "As part of its ongoing capacity expansion program, UltraTech commissioned an additional 1.8 mtpa capacity. With the acquisition of The India Cements Ltd, UltraTech’s cement capacity has increased to 171.11 mtpa, on a consolidated basis," it stated.

"Upon completion of the ongoing expansion projects and the acquisition of Kesoram Cement (10.75 MTPA), UltraTech will achieve the unique milestone of more than 200 mtpa cement capacity in the country by the end of FY27," the firm added.

Shares of UltraTech saw a sharp rise after the quarterly results were announced. The stock moved up 8.13 per cent to hit a high of Rs 11,563.55. It saw high trading volume today on BSE as around 24,000 shares were last seen changing hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 13,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 27.23 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 3,27,963.27 crore.

The counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 37.7. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 47.84 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.13. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 223.54 with a return on equity (RoE) of 10.72.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 60 per cent stake in the cement company.