UltraTech Cement Q4 results: Profit climbs 10% to Rs 2,482 crore; dividend recommended

UltraTech Cement Ltd on Monday posted a 9.92 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter. During the three-month period, profit after tax (PAT) came at Rs 2,482 crore as against Rs 2,258 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The cement firm's consolidated net sales stood at Rs 22,788 crore compared to Rs 20,069 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before interest, depreciation and tax rose to Rs 4,721 crore from Rs 4,250 crore in Q4 FY24.

The company said it achieved sales volumes of 135.83 ml mt for the year, one of the highest globally (excluding China). "Consolidated Net Sales for the year reached Rs 74,936 crore, up from Rs 69,810 crore last year. Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax was Rs 13,302 crore, a slight decrease from Rs 13,586 crore in the previous fiscal year. UltraTech added 42.60 mtpa through organic and inorganic growth during FY25, resulting in profit after tax decreasing to Rs 6,039 crore from Rs 7,005 crore due to increased interest and depreciation," it also stated.

In terms of operations, UltraTech said energy costs were lower by 14 per cent YoY, mainly on account of a drop in fuel cost which was Rs 881/t in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 1,025/t in Q4 FY24. "Effective capacity utilisation was 89 per cent during the quarter and 78 per cent for the full year," it added.

The company's Board also declared a dividend of Rs 77.50 per share. "The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have recommended a dividend of 775 per cent at the rate of Rs 77.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 per share, aggregating Rs 2,283.75 crore. In terms of the provisions of the Finance Act, 2020, the dividend shall be taxed in the hands of shareholders at applicable rates of tax and the Company shall withhold tax at source appropriately," it said.

UltraTech highlighted that its capital expenditure program is progressing as per schedule. "As part of its ongoing capacity expansion program, UltraTech commissioned 17.40 mtpa capacity across several locations in the country during FY25. It also set up its first bulk terminal in Uttar Pradesh at Lucknow with a capacity to handle 1.8 mtpa of cement," it stated.

Meanwhile, UltraTech shares settled 1.05 per cent lower at Rs 12,108.25.