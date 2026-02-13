Union Bank, Max Financial Services, Bajaj Finance: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Thursday led by the sharp correction in the IT stock over AI-led disruption and low expectations of US Fed rate cut. The BSE cracked 558.72 points, or 0.66 per cent, to close at 83,674.92, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 146.65 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 25,807.20.

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Select buzzing stocks like Union Bank of India, Max Financial Services and Bajaj Finance are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



Max Financial Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,900-1,950 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,716

Max Financial Services Ltd has delivered a fresh bullish breakout above its existing rising channel on the daily chart, indicating acceleration in the ongoing uptrend. The price structure continues to form higher highs and higher lows, reinforcing trend strength. The stock is trading decisively above its 20, 50 and 200-day EMAs, reflecting strong multi-timeframe alignment. RSI remains in the bullish zone, while MACD sustains positive momentum. We expect prices to extend their winning streak for Rs 1,900 and Rs 1,950.



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Bajaj Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,060-1,080 | Stop Loss: Rs 955

Bajaj Finance Ltd has registered a decisive breakout from an inverse head and shoulders pattern on the daily chart, confirming a structural bullish reversal. The stock is sustaining above its 20, 50 and 200-day EMAs, indicating strong multi-timeframe alignment. Price action reflects higher lows formation, reinforcing trend strength. RSI remains in the bullish zone, MACD holds a positive crossover, and ADX is trending higher, signaling strengthening trend momentum. The overall setup suggests continuation of upward traction in the near term.



Union Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 198-208 | Stop Loss: Rs 168

The setup of Union Bank reflects a structurally strong bullish trend continuation on the daily timeframe. Price action is sustaining near recent swing highs, indicating persistent demand and absence of meaningful distribution. The stock is well positioned above its 20, 50 and 200 day EMAs, with all averages positively aligned, confirming trend strength. The sequence of higher highs and higher lows reinforces bullish structure, while RSI remains elevated without negative divergence. MACD is in positive territory and ADX trending higher signals strengthening directional momentum.