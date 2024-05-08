Unsung heroes of Dalal Street: These stocks under Rs 100 delivered up to 3,700% returns in 2 years

A select group of underdog stocks from across sectors have silently risen to become the unsung heroes in investors’ portfolios in the past two years. Despite their humble price tags below Rs 100, these stocks have defied expectations, delivering multi-bagger returns over the past two years. With a sharp rally of 3,663%, Spright Agro (formerly known as Tine Agro) emerged as the top gainer in the list. Shares of the company traded at Rs 35.84 on May 6, 2024, against Rs 0.95 on the same day in 2022. The company is engaged in the business of commercial agriculture and related activities to deal in trading, export, and import of such agricultural products.

Consolidated profit after tax of the company spiked sharply to Rs 11.62 crore in FY24 against Rs 0.01 crore a year ago. On the other hand, gross sales increased by 841% to Rs 72.47 crore.

Overall, as many as 98 stocks have rallied more than 250% in the past two years and they are still trading below Rs 100. Shukra Pharmaceuticals (up 2,709%), Rose Merc (up 2,274%), Remedium Lifecare (up 1,936%), Arunjyoti Bio Ventures (up 1,859%), Viceroy Hotels (up 1,715%) and Aerpace Industries (up 1,333%), Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products (up 1,321%), Abirami Financial Services (India) (1,275%) and Rajnish Retail (up 1,020%) stood among the other major gainers on the list.

Before going ahead, please note, the stocks mentioned here are for information purpose only. Investors should consult their financial advisors and do research before taking any position in these companies.

Among the other major gainers, Telogica, Madhusudan Securities, Rudra Ecovation, Andhra Cements, Yuranus Infrastructure, Supreme Infrastructure India, Kay Power and Paper, Sterling Guaranty & Finance and Jyoti gained somewhere between 500%-950% during the same period. Meanwhile, the benchmark equity index BSE Sensex gained 35%, while the broader indices the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices increased by 82% and 73%, respectively, during the same period.

Sharing its view on the domestic equity markets, Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report said, “India is currently enjoying the confluence of the best macro and micro tailwinds, such as moderating inflation prints, range-bound crude prices, easing 10-year G-sec yield, stable currency, and resilient corporate earnings. Markets, in the near term, will take cues from the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections and the timing and quantum of easing in the interest rate cycle, both globally and in India.” In the broader space, the brokerage prefers Indian Hotels, Godrej Properties, Sobha Developers, Dalmia Bharat, IIFL Finance, Cello World, PNB Housing, Lemon Tree, and Global Health.

IDBI Capital Markets is bullish on equities with some bout of volatility from election sentiments. The brokerage top picks from across the sectors and segments include Indusind Bank, SRF, Sonata Software, Kajaria Ceramics, NCC, PVR Inox, Aavas , Safari Industries, Prince Pipes and Greenpanel.

Coming back to the other major gainers, data highlighted that Captain Pipes, Kisan Mouldings, SBC Exports, Artemis Electricals And Projects, Royal India Corporation, Sudal Industries, Bacil Pharma, Paramount Communications, J Taparia Projects, Caspian Corporate Services, KBS India, Imagicaaworld Entertainment and PVP Ventures also rallied more than 450% in the past two years.