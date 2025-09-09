Up to 3,000% rise in 5 yrs! What Motilal Oswal, others have to say on these 3 multibaggers

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has picked up three stocks- Tata Motors, CG Power and Industrial Solutions and Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) which are on its radar on the technical charts. While CG Power has zoomed more than 3,000 per cent in the last five 5 years, RVNL has gained 1,500 per cent during the same period. Tata Motors is up 400 per cent during this period.



Motilal Oswal has shared key support levels for these three counters. Besides, a host of brokerage firms are positive on these counters. These stocks have seen a rating revision, increased target prices or even fresh initiations from various analysts lately, adding to their support. Here's what Motilal Oswal and other analysts have to say about these multibagger stocks:



CG Power and Industrial Solutions | Support: Rs 715

CG Power is trading in a narrow range post consolidation breakout. The stock has higher than average volumes and the RSI indicator is rising. Immediate support for the stock is seen at Rs 715, said Motilal Oswal.

Recently, overseas brokerage Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CG Power with an 'overweight' rating. "CG Power is among India's most diversified capital goods players. It has a strong presence in manufacturing & is a beneficiary of strong growth in power. It aims to build capabilities in critical sectors like semis and railways," said Morgan Stanley with a target price of Rs 799.



Rail Vikas Nigam | Support: Rs 315

RVNL has bounced up from support zones. The stock is hovering around 20 DEMA, with high volumes on up moves. RSI momentum indicator positively placed. Immediate support for the stock is placed at Rs 315, said Motilal Oswal.

From fundamental views, IDBI Capital said that RVNL saw meaningful margin compression in June 2025 quarter, driven by a weaker revenue mix, lower Ministry of Railways income, and one-off expenses, leading to a PAT decline led to a cautious tone in market sentiment despite a healthy underlying order book. It upgraded stock to 'hold' from 'sell' rating with a target price of Rs 340.



Tata Motors | Buy | Target Price: Rs 773 | Stop Loss: Rs 719

Tata Motors has shown a range breakout on daily scale. The stock has surpassed above 200 DEMA with a large bodied bullish candle. It has high volumes to confirm the up move and RSI momentum indicator showing strength, said Motilal Oswal. "We recommend to buy the stock with a stop loss of Rs 693 and a target price of Rs 773."

The upcoming demerger of its CV and PV businesses is likely to unlock operational focus and long-term value, alongside benefit from the Iveco acquisition, said Geojit Investments. Additionally, JLR’s UK-US and EU-US trade deal lowering tariff is expected to strengthen competitiveness and market access. We retain 'hold' rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 734," it said.