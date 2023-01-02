Up to 80,000% returns! Adani Enterprises, 7 other stocks delivered multibagger returns for 3 straight years

SEL Manufacturing Company, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Adani Enterprises, Global Capital Markets, Lancer Container Lines, Salasar Techno Engineering and GSS Infotech were eight stocks on BSE that delivered over 100 per cent returns in 2022, a third in a row. Over a three-year period, these stocks gained up to 80,000 per cent.



Shares of vertically integrated textile company SEL Manufacturing Company ended the year 2022 rallying 1,550 per cent. This was higher 1,523 per cent return the scrip delivered in 2021 and 197.43 per cent it gave in 2020. From a share price of mere Re 0.78 on December 31, 2019, this scrip has zoomed 79,541 per cent to end 2022 at Rs 621.20 apiece.

The return for 2022 was seen, even as the scrip lost half its market value from a 52-week high of Rs 1,237.85 apiece. SEL Manufacturing Company is engaged in the manufacturing, processing and trading of yarn, fabric, readymade garments and towels. It offers terry towels, such as beach towels, bath towels, kitchen towels and Christmas towels.



In case of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, the scrip delivered a 107.42 per cent return in 2022, in addition to 150.31 per cent in 2021 and 177.86 per cent in 2020. In total, the scrip has risen 1,342.71 per cent from a level of Rs 25.75 as of December 31, 2019 to Rs 371.50 as of Friday. This company develops and manufactures bulk drugs and pharmaceutical formulations.



Dynacons Systems & Solutions delivered 1,303 per cent return in the three-year period. This stock jumped 114.55 per cent in 2022, 149.46 per cent in 2021 and 162.15 pre cent in 2020. Dynacons undertakes activities related to IT infrastructure including infrastructure design and consulting services, turnkey systems integration of network and data centre infrastructures.



Adani group stock Adani Enterprises delivered 1,755.90 per cent in the three year-period. This stock ended 125.88 per cent in 2022; it surged 256.69 per cent in 2021 and 130.34 per cent in 2020. The Adani Group flagship has focus on infrastructure for airports, roads, water, data centre and solar manufacturing.



Global Capital Markets delivered a three-year return of 6,410 per cent. For 2022, this stock delivered 567.73 per cent return. It saw 345.71 per cent rally in 2021 and advanced 118.75 per cent in 2020.



Global Capital Market is a NBFC. The company is engaged in the business of lending its surplus fund in money and capital market, as well as to to corporate and high net worth individuals (HNIs).



Lancer Container Lines, Salasar Techno Engineering and GSS Infotech were three other multibaggers which delivered over 100 per cent return for three consesutive years. Lancer Container Lines is up 3,803 per cent in the three-year period. GSS Infotech was up 926 per cent and Salasar Techno Engineering was up 839.62 per cent.

