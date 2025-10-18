Up to 819% in 6 months: 10 multibagger stocks under Rs 200

Even as benchmark indices have struggled with volatility, a select set of stocks has delivered staggering returns over the past six months, turning modest investments into windfalls. Several scrips trading under Rs 200 have emerged as multibaggers, delivering gains of up to 819 per cent and redefining investor wealth creation.

Leading the charge is Saffron Industries Ltd, a manufacturer of writing papers and newsprint. Its stock surged from Rs 6.01 to Rs 55.27 in just six months, clocking a phenomenal 819 per cent gain.

iStreet Network Ltd, an IT services company with a focus on AI and eCommerce, which rallied from Rs 4.69 to Rs 40.22, delivering an impressive 757 per cent return over the same period.

The finance sector also produced a standout performer in GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd, a non-deposit-accepting NBFC, which soared from Rs 8.74 to Rs 58.04, marking a 564 per cent jump in six months. Meanwhile, biotech firm Genesis IBRC India Ltd rewarded investors with a 536 per cent gain, climbing from Rs 19.25 to Rs 122.47.

Manufacturing and commodity stocks featured prominently as well. Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd, a producer of metallic yarn and textile fabrics, rose 263 per cent from Rs 41.80 to Rs 151.75. In the chemicals space, Tulasee Bio Ethanol Ltd advanced from Rs 17.22 to Rs 58.46, registering a 239 per cent return.

Other noteworthy multibaggers include Magnus Steel and Infra Ltd, an IT services and training company, which climbed 186 per cent to Rs 13.40 from Rs 4.67; Rotographics (India) Ltd, in the printing and paper packaging segment, which gained 140 per cent to Rs 138 from Rs 57.43; Jayabharat Credit Ltd, an NBFC, up 129 per cent to Rs 30.57 from Rs 13.30; and Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd, which rose 125 per cent to Rs 103.83 from Rs 45.95.

