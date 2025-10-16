Multibagger smallcap stock tumbles 10% after hitting new high; still up 149% in a month

Shares of smallcap oil company CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd hit a fresh record high of Rs 3,633.15 on Thursday before slipping 9.52 per cent to a low of Rs 3,287.15, halting an extraordinary 47-session rally.

Even after the correction, the stock has soared 148.57 per cent in the past month and delivered an exceptional 1,467.55 per cent return over the past year.

BSE has placed the counter under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM: Stage 4) framework to caution investors amid extreme price volatility. Last month, the company informed that Guttikonda Vara Lakshmi sold 1,85,485 shares at Rs 812 apiece.

In terms of financial performance, CIAN Agro reported a sharp turnaround in the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26). Consolidated net profit rose significantly to Rs 52.21 crore, compared with just Rs 9.79 lakh in the same period a year earlier. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 510.80 crore, against Rs 17.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

From a technical standpoint, the BSE-listed stock is trading above the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 88.23. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10603.71/98.62 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 103.08. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.31/33.33 with a return on equity (RoE) of 0.98. According to Trendlyne data, CIAN Agro has a one-year beta of 0.3, indicating low volatility.

Around 1.39 lakh shares were last seen changing hands on BSE today, higher than the two-week average volume of 29,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 48.89 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 9,199.38 crore.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 67.67 per cent stake in CIAN Agro. The company's Managing Director, Nikhil Gadkari, is the son of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.