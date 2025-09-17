Urban Company shares list at 58% premium; HNIs make Rs 1.20 lakh profit

Shares of Urban Company made a strong Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, September 17 as the new-age internet based online market place was listed at Rs 162.25 on NSE, a premium of 57.52 per cent over its issue price of Rs 103. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its trading with a premium of 56.31 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 161 on BSE.

As per the listing, retail investors, who received a single lot of 145 equity shares made a profit of Rs 8,591.25 on their investment of Rs 14,935. HNI bidders, who received 14 lots, including 2,030 made a profit of Rs 1,20,277.5 on their investment of Rs 2,09,090 as of the listing price.

The listing of Urban Company has been better than expectations. Ahead of listing, the grey market premium (GMP) of Urban Company shares were commanding a premium of Rs 50-51 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing of up to 50 per cent to the investors. However, GMP stood around Rs 64-65, when the issue was closed for bidding.

The IPO of Urban Company ran for bidding between September 10 and September 12. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 98-103 per share with a lot size of 145 shares. It raised a total of Rs 1,900 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 472 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 1,428 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 103.63 times, fetching over 44.92 lakh applications, attracting bids for Rs 1.14 lakh crore. The portion for QIBs was subscribed a bumper 140.20 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors was booked a whopping 74.04 times. The portion for retail investors and employees were subscribed 39.25 times and 36.79 times, respectively.

Incorporated in December 2014, Gurugram-based Urban Company is a technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace offering home and beauty services. It has presence across 51 cities across India, United Arab Emirates and Singapore, excluding cities served by the company's Kingdom of Saudi Arabia joint venture, as of June 30, 2025.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on this issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley India Company and Goldman Sachs (India) Securities were the book running lead managers for Urban Company IPO, while MUFG Intime India served as the registrar.