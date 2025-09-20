US stocks: Oklo, Intel, CrowdStrike, Tesla soar up to 64% this week; what's fuelling rally

By Vested Finance

US equities closed higher last week, with the S&P 500 rising 0.92 per cent and the Nasdaq 100 gaining 1.85 per cent. The rally followed the Federal Reserve’s 25-basis-point rate cut—the first in four years—at a time when inflation remains elevated, the labor market is showing cracks, and retail sales for August came in stronger than expected.

“Inside the Fed, there seems to be disagreement on how quickly rates should come down, but the market is already betting on more cuts ahead,” Vested Finance said in a note. Alongside, a Trump administration proposal to shift US firms to semiannual reporting added to the debate, while investors tracked emerging themes like cloud AI spending and quantum technology tie-ups.

Intel (up 22.84 per cent): Intel surged after Nvidia agreed to invest $5 billion in co-developing AI chips. “The company is trimming costs too—selling a majority stake in Altera while keeping 49 per cent, and targeting $16.8 billion in 2025 operating expenses. Alongside, Intel is reducing its workforce by more than 20 per cent,” Vested Finance said.

Oklo Inc (up 63.50 per cent): Shares of nuclear startup Oklo rallied sharply despite posting a wider-than-expected Q2 loss and elevated cash burn. According to Vested Finance, “Hopes were lifted by a new U.S.–U.K. nuclear energy agreement, which could open doors for the company in the UK market.”

Intellia Therapeutics (up 36.51 per cent): The biotech firm gained after announcing the completion of enrollment in its Phase 3 HAELO trial for hereditary angioedema therapy. “Topline data is expected in 2026, with a potential U.S. launch in 2027,” it said, adding that investors are also awaiting updates from earlier-stage programs.

Tesla (up 7.61 per cent): Tesla advanced as Elon Musk pledged $1 billion of personal capital to bolster the company’s robotaxi and autonomous driving plans. “Still, Q2 operating income fell, and regulatory pressure is mounting with NHTSA probes and battery recalls. Even so, Tesla continues to double down on its robotaxi and AI ambitions,” Vested Finance said.

CrowdStrike (up 15.24 per cent): The cybersecurity player extended gains after acquiring Pangea and forging partnerships with Salesforce and Nvidia. It also launched Threat AI and enhancements to its Falcon platform. “With recognition for its partners and an eye on hitting $20 billion ARR by 2036, CrowdStrike is positioning itself as a leader in AI-driven security,” it said.

