VA Tech Wabag shares in focus as firm emerges as preferred partner for Saudi project

Shares of wastewater treatment solutions provider VA Tech Wabag Ltd are in focus on Wednesday, as the developer consortium of Metito Utilities, Etihad Water and Electricity Company PJSC and SkyBridge has been declared the preferred bidder by the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) for the Hadda Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) project in Saudi Arabia. As part of the bid, VA Tech Wabag Ltd had been selected as the preferred engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner for the project.

The Hadda ISTP project is proposed to be developed under a 25-year Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) model by the developer consortium. VA Tech Wabag Ltd’s EPC scope, as outlined in the bid, included the design, engineering, procurement and construction of the treatment facilities.

VA Tech Wabag shares are down 8 per cent in the past one month and 22 per cent year-to-date.

The project comprised a sewage treatment plant with an initial capacity of 100,000 cubic metres per day, expandable to 250,000 cubic metres per day, an advanced treated sewage effluent (TSE) reuse system, a large storage tank, and a 38-kilometre transmission pipeline with a throughput capacity of 350,000 cubic metres per day.

VA Tech Wabag said the commencement date of the project would be announced following execution of the concession agreements and financial closure by the developer consortium, with further updates to be shared in due course.

Commenting on the development, Rohan Mittal, Head – Strategy and Business Growth – GCC, said the association with a project of such strategic importance was both an honour and a responsibility. He added that the selection reinforced VA Tech Wabag Ltd’s strong presence in the Middle East and its growing partnerships in Saudi Arabia, and thanked the developer consortium and SWPC for the confidence placed in the company, noting that it looked forward to close collaboration to deliver the project to high standards of performance and reliability.