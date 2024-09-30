scorecardresearch
Business Today
Vakrangee, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Power, YES Bank, JP Associates, NMDC shares lead NSE volume chart

GTL Infrastructure Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, ZEE Media, Zomato and SAIL were some of the stocks leading the NSE volume chart, data available on active NSE stocks suggested.

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd, YES Bank Ltd, GTL Infrastructure Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, NMDC Ltd, Tata Steel and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JP Associates) are among stocks that saw huge volumes on NSE in Monday's trade. Reliance Power, ZEE Media, Zomato and SAIL were some of the stocks leading the NSE volume chart, data available on active NSE stocks suggested.

Vodafone Idea shares fell 1.41 per cent to Rs 10.51 on NSE, as 23,26,70,840 shares worth Rs 243 crore changed hands. The stock was down 30 per cent in the past one month.

Reliance Power shares reversed initial losses, ahead of the company's board meeting on fundraising this week. The stock jumped 3.58 per cent to Rs 48.01 apiece, as 17,14,47,361 shares worth Rs 784 crore changing hands.

Shares of Vakrangee soared 10.11 per cent to Rs 34.75, as 10,32,93,131shares worth Rs 358 crore changed hands. This stock recently gained after the company approved preferential allotment of convertible warrants to non-promoters. 

Shree Renuka Sugars also fell 0.75 per cent to Rs 52.65 as 8,23,76,303 shares worth Rs 443 crore changed hands. A review of the sugar export policy does not look like a possibility on an immediate basis, NDTV reported Shree Renuka Sugars' Executive Chairperson Atul Chaturvedi as saying.

It was followed by Tata Steel, which saw 5,98,00,907 shares worth Rs 1,011 crore changing hands. This steel stock rose 1.79 per cent to Rs 169.53. Metal stocks are up as China announced a host of measures to lift its slowing economy. 

ZEE Media shares rose 3.23 per cent to Rs 21.42 as 4,89,47,360 shares changed hands. JP Associates, Ease My Trip, JM Financial, YES Bank, IDFC First Bank, NMDC, Ola Electric and JP Power were some of the stocks that saw high NSE volumes.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 30, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
