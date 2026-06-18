Varun Beverages, IGL, Amber Enterprises: Stocks to buy — Price targets, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices extended their gains on the back of soft bond yields and supports Indian currency over strong global cues. Weakness in the crude oil prices was supported by easing geopolitical concerns. The BSE Sensex jumped 347.14 points, or 0.45 per cent, to close at 77,155.62, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 96.55 points, or 0.40 per cent, to end at 24,085.70.

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Select buzzing stocks like Varun Beverages, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and Amber Enterprises India Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Canara Bank Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Amber Enterprises India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 8,300-8,634 | Stop Loss: Rs 7,320

A symmetrical triangle breakout has been successfully observed in Amber Enterprises around the Rs 7,600 level, indicating a bullish continuation pattern. It subsequently retested the breakout zone near Rs 7,300, which acted as a strong support area and reinforced the positive trend. The 14-day RSI stands at 54.69, placing it in neutral-to-mildly bullish territory and suggesting there is room for further upside. The recent price action has also been supported by strong trading volumes, adding credibility to the breakout. Additionally, the stock is trading comfortably above all DEMA levels, signalling strong bullish momentum. Based on the technical setup, we recommend a buy at the current market price of Rs 7,849, with short-term targets of Rs 8,300 and Rs 8,634, while maintaining a stop-loss at Rs 7,320.

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Indraprastha Gas | Buy | Target Price: Rs 178-188 | Stop Loss: Rs 159.50

A trendline breakout has been successfully observed in Indraprastha Gas around the Rs 165 level, signalling a positive shift in momentum. The stock subsequently completed a successful retest near Rs 160, where it found support and resumed its upward move. If it sustains above the breakout zone, the next key resistance levels are seen at Rs 172, Rs 178 and Rs 182. Important support levels are placed at Rs 165 and Rs 160. The 14-day RSI is currently at 51, indicating improving bullish momentum with sufficient room for further upside. The recent breakout is also backed by strong trading volumes, while the stock is trading above all DEMA levels, confirming a positive short-term trend. Based on this technical setup, we recommend a buy at the current market price of Rs 171, with short-term targets of Rs 178 and Rs 188, while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹159.50.

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Varun Beverages | Buy | Target Price: Rs 576-604 | Stop Loss: Rs 508

The chart of Varun Beverages Ltd is showing a long-term bullish trendline breakout. Price has moved above all major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. The stock is sustaining above the key Rs 544 breakout zone, and if this level holds on a closing basis, the next major resistance is likely around Rs 576, which also coincides with previous swing highs and psychological resistance. RSI is near the bullish zone around 63, reflecting strong momentum, although slightly overheated in the short term. Volume expansion during the breakout phase adds credibility to the move. On sustaining above Rs 576 can keep the momentum intact towards Rs 604 and potentially higher levels, while immediate support now shifts to Rs 517. We recommend to buy at current market price Rs 540 with short-term targets of Rs 576-604, and keep a stop-loss at Rs 508.